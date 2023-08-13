BREAKING: Cody Garbrandt out of UFC 292; Mario Bautista awaits new opponent

Cody Garbrandt won't be making an appearance at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston on August 19. Originally scheduled to take on up-and-comer Mario Bautista, Garbrandt has been forced out of the matchup due to an injury suffered in training. Garbrandt's removal from the card was announced during the live broadcast of UFC Vegas 78 on Saturday.

Cody Garbrandt will miss the opportunity to build on a decision win against the recently released Trevin Jones that saw him bounce back from a two-fight skid. The former UFC bantamweight champ's career certainly doesn't look very promising having gone 2-5 since his title loss to TJ Dillashaw in 2017.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista is currently riding a four-fight winning streak topped by three consecutive first-round submissions. The 30-year-old has appeared almost unstoppable since going 2-2 at the beginning of his UFC journey and will be hoping to remain on the UFC 292 card provided someone steps up on short notice.