When is UFC 292? Date, location, and announced fights for the Boston card

The highly anticipated UFC 292 event will feature two title fights and is set to go down on Saturday, August 19, at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts.

It was also recently reported that a three-round bantamweight barnburner between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Vera has been added to the already stacked card. While the fighters haven't signed their contracts officially yet, verbal agreements are in place from both sides.

Meanwhile, the card is set to be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Aljamain Sterling and No.2-ranked bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley. Sterling is on an impressive nine-fight unbeaten streak and recently defeated Henry Cejudo via split decision at UFC 288. Meanwhile, 'Suga' last beat Petr Yan via a highly controversial split decision to secure himself a title shot.

In the co-main event of UFC 292, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will go up against Amanda Lemos for her first title defense since winning the belt against Carla Esparza at UFC 281. Both fighters are currently on a two-fight win streak.

UFC 292 also features an exciting welterweight matchup between Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman is riding an impressive 12-fight unbeaten streak, whereas Neal is coming off a loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285.

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Weidman will make his long-awaited return against Brad Tavares in a middleweight contest. Weidman was injured in a fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in 2021 and took a two-year break from fighting. Tavares is on a two-fight losing streak.

UFC Boston 2023: AKA head coach claims Sean O'Malley could pull off an upset at UFC 292

The head coach of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Javier Mendez, recently claimed that Sean O'Malley possesses the necessary skills to defeat Aljamain Sterling and emerge as the new UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 292.

'Suga' beat Petr Yan at UFC 280 via an incredibly controversial split decision which helped him earn a title shot. Despite many fans protesting the decision that went his way, O'Malley is now set to take on the most difficult test of his career thus far.

In an interview with 'The Schmo,' Javier Mendez opined that he could win the fight if Sean O'Malley could defend Aljamain Sterling's takedowns. Pointing out 'Suga's advantage on the feet, Mendez said:

"It’s an obvious fight. For Sterling, he can’t beat him [O'Malley] in the standup... He has to close the gap, get on his back. If Sterling can do that... It’s going to be a bad night for O’Malley. But if O’Malley can keep it off the floor – keep it at a distance and use his great striking, it could be an upset."

Watch the full video below:

