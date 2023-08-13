Da'Mon Blackshear pulls off insanely rare submission seen only twice before in UFC history: Watch the 2 other instances

UFC bantamweight Da'Mon Blackshear had an incredible night on August 12 as the 29-year-old got his hand raised in spectacular fashion at UFC Vegas 78.

Blackshear went up against Jose Johnson in a bantamweight clash in the prelims of the event. The bout was a short-lived affair as 'Da Monster' got his opponent locked in a rare twister submission and then proceeded to submit him with it in the opening round.

The contest marked only the third occasion of a UFC fight ending with the aforementioned submission.

The first twister submission in the promotion took place way back in March 2011. Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' made his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 24 and went up against Leonard Garcia. The fight was a rematch as Jung lost the first encounter via split decision.

But the 36-year-old proved to be the better fighter in the rematch as he pulled off the first twister submission victory in the promotion's history.

Check out 'The Korean Zombie's twister submission victory below:

The second twister submission in the UFC came nearly eight years later. Bryce Mitchell and Matt Sayles locked horns in a catchweight bout (148.5 pounds) in December 2019.

In what was just his second UFC outing, Mitchell pulled the incredibly rare submission in the opening round, adding his name to the history books.

Check out Bryce Mitchell's twister submission victory below:

Da'Mon Blackshear has scored back-to-back victories in the UFC

With the impressive twister submission at UFC Vegas 78, Da'Mon Blackshear is now riding a two-fight win streak into the UFC.

After building a 12-4 record as a professional fighter, 'Da Monster' made his way into the UFC. But it was not all smooth sailing for the 29-year-old. Blackshear went up against Youssef Zalal in his promotional debut and the fight ended up being a majority draw. In his second UFC outing, Blackshear locked horns against Farid Basharat and lost the contest via unanimous decision.

But the 29-year-old managed to turn things around in June 2023 as he scored his first win in the promotion by knocking out Luan Lucerda in the second round of the fight.

Now with two back-to-back wins, 'Da Monster' has started to build momentum and if he manages to capitalize on it, Da'Mon Blackshear could soon break into the top 15 bantamweight rankings.