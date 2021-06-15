Why is Chan Sung Jung called the Korean Zombie?

UFC featherweight Chan Sung Jung is called 'The Korean Zombie' by combat sports fans across the globe for good reason.

In most of his fights, Jung has taken damage while moving forward but simply won't back down. This incredible ability is likened to that of zombies who don't feel any pain.

Over the years, 'The Korean Zombie' has entertained fans with his never-back down style, in which he'd get punched and kicked in the face, but wouldn't go down or take a step back.

Jung would just keep moving forward, ready to send his opponent into a different realm with his fists.

In an interview with USA Today, Chan Sung Jung said that 'The Korean Zombie' nickname is the best in MMA.

He said he loves entertaining fans and is proud of his ability to withstand damage but at the end of the day, what he cares about most is winning.

"I think it's the best (nickname) in MMA. It's very important to me to put on exciting fights. I like that fighting style and I want to entertain the fans as much as possible. But winning is obviously the most important thing.", said Chan Sung Jung.

Is Chan Sung Jung contemplating retirement?

Depending on the outcome of his upcoming fight with Dan Ige on June 19, Chan Sung Jung might call time on his professional fighting career.

While speaking to Korean journalists, Jung said he's been working very hard in training to ensure that the holes in his game are plugged.

Jung is confident about his chances against Ige and believes he will not get hit too much. However, he also said that if he takes serious damage in the next fight, he will probably hang up his gloves.

"I figured out my weaknesses that Dan Ige thinks of myself and melted them into my training. I got hit a lot of elbows. If I get hit with an elbow this time and I lose, I might have to consider retirement," said Chan Sung Jung.

Looks like the Dan Ige matchup is a crossroads fight for the Korean Zombie. Check this interview with Korean media. Some great insight into his camp and mindset. #UFCVegas29 https://t.co/7bUx95iFxp — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) May 31, 2021

