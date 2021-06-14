UFC Predictions: UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige Predictions

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this weekend for UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige.

UFC Vegas 29 is naturally a big step down in card quality from last weekend’s UFC 263, but there’s still plenty to pique the interest of MMA fans here.

Most notably, the main event should be a crazy throwdown between two exciting featherweights.

Here are the predicted outcomes for UFC Vegas 29: Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige.

#1 UFC Featherweight division: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

The Korean Zombie is renowned as one of the UFC's most exciting fighters

Serving as the main event for UFC Vegas 29 is an exciting featherweight clash between strikers Dan Ige and Chan Sung Jung, aka the Korean Zombie.

Both men have suffered disappointing losses in recent fights, Jung to Brian Ortega, Ige to Calvin Kattar. While neither man is outright in UFC title contention right now, a big win for either could put them into that picture.

Jung is almost certainly the more proven fighter at the top level. He’s been in the octagon with everyone from Jose Aldo and Dustin Poirier to Frankie Edgar and Brian Ortega in his decade with the promotion.

Jung hasn’t always won his fights, but anyone with just three UFC losses – to Ortega, Aldo, and Yair Rodriguez – is clearly a serious talent.

'The Korean Zombie' is known primarily for his striking. A heavy hitter with KO power in both hands, he’s also the owner of a truly iron chin – hence his nickname – and it’d probably be unwise for any fighter in the UFC to get into a wild brawl with him.

But Jung is also a solid technical striker, capable of using a stiff jab, cutting angles with his footwork, and setting up his punches with feints.

On the ground, he’s a genuinely skilled grappler. Obviously, he’s most famous for his use of the twister back in 2011, but he’s also a solid wrestler and has a variety of submissions in his arsenal.

Ige, meanwhile, has become known as one of the more exciting fighters in the UFC’s featherweight division.

A striker with decent grappling, Ige favors a brawl, but he’s got a strong chin and enough cardio to be able to wilt an opponent down the stretch. He’s got big wins over Edson Barboza and Mirsad Bektic, but it’s notable that both fights were very close and could well have gone the other way.

Overall, the styles favor the 'Zombie' here. He’s equally as tough as Ige and has the cardio to match but is probably technically better by a hair in all areas, and that should be enough for him to accumulate the points he’ll need to win a decision.

The Pick: Jung via unanimous decision

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Avinash Tewari