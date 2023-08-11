UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is headed back to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos (also known as UFC Vegas 78 and UFC on ESPN 51).

The Fight Night event is set to take place this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night, No.10-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque will square off against Rafael dos Anjos. Ranked No.9 in the 155-pound rankings, dos Anjos will make his second appearance at welterweight since moving up to the weight class in December when he submitted Bryan Barberena.

Taking the co-main event slot will be a battle of featherweights as MMA veteran Cub Swanson takes on Hakeem Dawodu.

Also on the card, Khalil Rountree Jr. will lock horns with Chris Daukaus in a clash of light heavyweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, August 12, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 8:00 PM GMT on Saturday, August 12. The main card will follow at 11:00 PM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, August 13, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. dos Anjos - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Vicente Luque vs. Rafael dos Anjos (welterweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Hakeem Dawodu (featherweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus (light heavyweight)

Polyana Viana vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi (middleweight)

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett (middleweight)

Preliminary Card

JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee (bantamweight)

Terrance McKinney vs. Mike Breeden (lightweight)

Francis Marshall vs. Isaac Dulgarian (featherweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz (women's strawweight)

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Jose Johnson (bantamweight)

Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos (women's flyweight)