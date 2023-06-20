Andrew Tate trial date: When will the Tate brothers be presented in court for hearing on charges against them?

Now that Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, and two other unnamed associates have been formally charged by Romanian authorities for alleged sexual assault and human trafficking, the defendants are awaiting trial.

Many, however, have been left wondering about the exact date set for the beginning of their trial.

The trial is not expected to start immediately as a Romanian judge has been given a total of 60 days to study the case files before it can commence. Thus, no official date for the trial has been given. What is known, or at least expected, is that the trial itself will likely take several years.

The Tate brothers were first arrested back in December on suspicion of human trafficking and sexual assault. The two have since been kept under house arrest. While they are suspected of luring women under false pretenses of love and marriage, there are other alleged crimes the siblings are yet to be formally charged with.

Romanian authorities are also investigating allegations of money laundering and the trafficking of minors. If enough evidence is amassed about these other allegations, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate will find themselves with another indictment on their hands.

Throughout the entire ordeal, the Tate brothers have claimed innocence. In recent months, Andrew Tate has occasionally taken to Twitter to post tweets that either accused Romanian authorities of conspiring to charge him with a crime he didn't commit or more self-reflecting tweets that pondered if he deserved prison.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate's close relationship

Given the nature of the crimes he has been accused of committing, as well as the controversial nature of his numerous statements on social media, Andrew Tate could be said to have as many detractors as he does supporters.

Some UFC fighters have supported him, including Aljamain Sterling and even Israel Adesanya.

But perhaps the former kickboxer's closest supporter is his own brother, Tristan Tate, who has also been formally charged with the same crimes.

A video showcasing their close bond on Instagram has made the rounds on social media, with many finding Tristan Tate's loyalty to his brother commendable.

With a long trial ahead, the Tate brothers will likely rely on each other for support more than they ever have prior.

