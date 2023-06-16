“If they’re gonna shoot you, I’ll stand in the way” - Tristan Tate's heartwarming gesture for brother Andrew Tate melts hearts online

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are no strangers to controversy. The two brothers have been in the media spotlight due to a series of damning allegations, including sexual assault and human trafficking. Romanian authorities are currently investigating the pair to gather enough evidence to officially charge them.

While the Tate brothers are yet to be officially charged, they have continued making headlines for controversial reasons. This time, however, they've become a hot topic for an uncharacteristically warm reason. In an Instagram video, Tristan Tate spoke about his love for his older brother, swearing to be by his side:

"Well, I am by your side. If I have to sit in jail, I'll sit in jail. If they're gonna shoot you, I'll stand in the way. We go down together, f**k em."

The gesture of brotherly love led to an outpouring of approval from fans in the comments section of the video, with many claiming that they wished their own siblings were as loyal.

It's safe to say that countless fans were moved by the bond showcased by the Tate brothers.

Which UFC fighters have shown support for Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is one of the most talked-about people in the world. He is best known for his controversial presence on social media, which has led to several bans throughout the years, chief among them being his upheld ban on Meta platforms like Instagram after he violated their policies.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit



Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime. Khamzat Chimaev invited Andrew Tate to watch him fight at #UFC294 in Abu Dhabi in October on FaceTime.👀 https://t.co/ehhHt063pN

This, however, has not stopped people from continuing to express support for him. In recent years, the former kickboxer and mixed martial artist has been the recipient of support from several UFC fighters. He was recently asked to be in attendance for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi by Khamzat Chimaev.

Additionally, current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was heavily criticized for posting pictures of himself alongside the social media influencer.

Similarly, reigning middleweight king Israel Adesanya spoke about Andrew Tate in a complimentary fashion, drawing fan criticism.

