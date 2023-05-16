WATCH: UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev and Andrew Tate share wholesome words on call

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev recently delighted fans with a video clip featuring him engaging in a cordial video call with the controversial internet figure Andrew Tate. The duo exchanged pleasantries and expressed a mutual desire to meet each other in person, further strengthening their newfound camaraderie.

During their conversation, Chimaev extended a warm invitation to Tate, inviting him to be present at his highly anticipated potential fight scheduled for October. In a delightful twist, 'Cobra' graciously accepted the invitation, signaling a mutual understanding and appreciation between the two figures.

'Borz' remarked during the call:

"I have to see you brother."

Check out the entire interaction below:

Amidst the air of uncertainty, the specifics surrounding Khamzat Chimaev's upcoming fight are shrouded in ambiguity, despite his well-established reputation for fearlessly accepting challenges from any opponent. It has been some time since Chimaev's last bout, which was a dominant victory via first-round submission against Kevin Holland in September 2022.

Although whispers of a potential matchup against Paulo Costa have circulated, no concrete updates have emerged thus far, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate finds himself under house arrest, unable to venture beyond the confines of his residence. The former kickboxer, along with his brother Tristan, was apprehended in December 2022 at their home in Bucharest. Since then, they have remained under confinement, grappling with a multitude of grave charges that have been leveled against them.

These serious allegations include accusations of human trafficking, involvement in organized crime, and even rape. However, it is crucial to note that Andrew Tate vehemently refutes all of these claims, asserting his innocence and denying any involvement in the alleged crimes.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez Andrew Tate drops his first video since being released from Prison and being placed on House arrest Andrew Tate drops his first video since being released from Prison and being placed on House arrest https://t.co/tpT1dH2V7O

Andrew Tate brags about illicit conduct while under house arrest

Despite being placed under house arrest, Andrew Tate shamelessly flaunts his illicit behavior on social media. It appears that the rules and restrictions imposed upon him hold little sway over his actions, as he openly showcases his illegal activities to the world.

In a video uploaded to his Twitter account, the self-proclaimed 'Top-G' captures himself engaging in reckless behavior by speeding in a car. This deliberate violation of multiple conditions of his house arrest further compounds the already mounting legal troubles surrounding him.

Check out the social media post below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



There's nothing better than breaking the speed limit in a car that nobody else can afford on your way to a hotel that nobody else can afford.



Girl in the passenger seat is playing the same 6 songs on repeat, taking selfies and has no idea where… It's Passenger Princess season.There's nothing better than breaking the speed limit in a car that nobody else can afford on your way to a hotel that nobody else can afford.Girl in the passenger seat is playing the same 6 songs on repeat, taking selfies and has no idea where… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It's Passenger Princess season.There's nothing better than breaking the speed limit in a car that nobody else can afford on your way to a hotel that nobody else can afford.Girl in the passenger seat is playing the same 6 songs on repeat, taking selfies and has no idea where… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yYJe7CpPQb

