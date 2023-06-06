Andrew Tate continues to make headlines regarding his conduct, whether serious or otherwise. The controversial social media influencer is currently embroiled in the biggest legal battle of his life as he tries to clear his name, while Romanian authorities work to formally charge him with human trafficking and rape.

In the meantime, 'Top G' has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. Additionally, Andrew Tate is widely criticized for propagating misogynistic thinking. But during an interview with the BBC, he disagreed with the notion and his further statements, this time about fame, even caused the journalist to walk out.

While recounting what he now claims were satirical statements or jokes that were taken out of context, Tate referred to himself as the most influential man on the planet. This caused BBC interviewer, Lucy Williamson, to object by calling for an end to the interview itself.

It began with Tate's assertion, which is as follows:

"Now I understand that I'm the most influential man on the face of the planet, I would be more careful with certain things I say. That doesn't mean the things I originally said were genuinely out to harm people."

Williamson then countered with a question:

"Do you really believe you're the most influential man on the face of the planet?"

To which Tate replied:

"I'm the most Googled person on the planet."

This caused Williamson to repeat her prior question.

"Do you believe you're the most influential man on the face of the planet?"

Tate didn't bend and continued to assert his claim.

"I'm the most Googled man on the planet."

This exchange caused Williamson to look at the camera.

"I think we're done."

It marked the end of a particularly contentious interview with both Andrew Tate and Lucy Williamson seeming unwilling to give one another a single inch.

Was Andrew Tate an MMA fighter?

While most people understand that Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer, 'Top G' is also a former mixed martial artist, who has made curious statements about Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the past. The controversial social media influencer has both an amateur and professional record.

As an amateur fighter, he amassed two wins while suffering a solitary loss. It is a poetic record as he also managed to win two fights but lost one bout as a professional. Tate himself is no stranger to MMA and even has ties to several UFC fighters.

