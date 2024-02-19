“Finally saying what we’re all thinking”: Internet divided as Billie Eilish reportedly shades TikTokers present at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Billie Eilish does not seem to be a fan of TikTokers at award shows. On Sunday, February 18, Eilish was spotted at the 2024 People's Choice Awards sitting alongside Kylie Minogue and having a private conversation. At one point, cameras caught Eilish pointing and exclaiming about how there were so many TikTokers at the event.

The interaction immediately went viral on social media and a plethora of netizens resonated with the No Time to Die singer's sentiments. The growing resentment toward TikTok fame was only accentuated by Billie's comments as social media users applauded her for saying what they were all thinking. One X user exclaimed:

Social media users praise Billie Eilish for apparent TikTok shade

The 2024 People's Choice Awards took place on Sunday, February 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Awards in 45 different categories were handed out as Simu Liu became the host for the night. The Barbie movie emerged victorious in the Movie of The Year category while Grey's Anatomy took home the award for Show of The Year.

The night was also a pretty successful one for Billie Eilish who took home the award for TV Performance of the Year for her performance in the black comedy horror television miniseries, Swarm. She was also nominated for Pop Artist of the Year alongside Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Jung Kook, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tate McRae but Taylor Swift ended up taking home the coveted prize.

Beyond her achievements, Billie Eilish went viral on social media for a much more random thing, her opinion on TikTokers at award shows. During the event, Eilish sat down to have a private conversation with singer Kylie Minogue, who is on a career resurgence after the massive success of her 2023 single Padam Padam, which according to GQ became an "unlikely gay anthem".

At one point in the conversation, Billie Eilish was caught saying something to Minogue while attempting to cover her mouth after which she pointed at something behind her. Cameras at the event caught part of the conversation, in which Eilish exclaimed:

"There’s some like… TikTokers here,"

Billie Eilish's comments took over social media like wildfire. Unsurprisingly, a plethora of social media users seemed to completely agree with the singer's reaction and stated that TikTokers did not belong at events like that. However, a handful of users also claimed that TikTok has only benefited her career massively. Here are a few X reactions to Billie Eilish's comments:

In other news, Barbie became the true winner of the People's Choice Awards as it took home awards in five categories in total, including Movie of The Year. Apart from that, the movie also won awards for Comedy Movie of The Year, Movie Performance of The Year (America Ferrera), Female Movie Star of The Year (Margot Robbie), and Male Movie Star of The Year (Ryan Gosling).