“The letters fit”: Fans speculate Noah Kahan teasing collaboration with Olivia Rodrigo following his TikTok post

Grammy nominee Noah Kahan recently teased a new and mysterious collaboration on social media. The Stick Season singer took to TikTok to share a snippet from a new track with an unnamed artist.

This recent revelation led fans of Kahan to speculate about a possible collaboration with pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. Fans have gone so far as to claim that Rodrigo's name fits the blank space that's supposed to include the other artist's name in Kahan's now viral post.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote,

"The letters fit."

While Noah Kahan or Olivia Rodrigo have yet to confirm the speculations, fans are nonetheless excited about the possibility of both artists coming together for a song.

Fans are excited about Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo's possible collab; both have previously spoken about working together

Teasing the upcoming collaboration, Noah Kahan, who is set to go on tour this year, said in his TikTok clip (via St. Louis Dispatch),

"Just popping in to tell you that I hear you, I've seen the comments, no more collaborations, we're sick of them, 'cause I've heard it all I've decided to present you with yet another teaser for a new collaboration that I'm so excited about. This artist inspired this entire record, cannot wait for you guys to hear what we did."

As far as the collaboration goes, nothing concrete is known yet as neither artist has confirmed the same officially. However, both Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo have spoken about working together. Earlier this month, in an interview with Variety, Rodrigo said she’d love to collaborate with the Stick Season singer.

“I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring.”

In response to the GUTS singer's comment, Kahan shared the clip of her interview on X and wrote, “Anytime friend!!”

The message of the TikTok post is mysterious but intriguing, and it has successfully started a virtual discussion among music fans. The details of Kahan's partnership with Olivia Rodrigo are still unknown, but the musician's past work points to a potentially breakthrough collaboration. Fans, on their part, are excited and await the new track with bated breath.

While the collaboration is yet to be confirmed, both Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan have performed each other's songs previously.

In October 2023, Rodrigo covered Noah Kahan's breakout hit, Stick Season, for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Kahan then went on to perform Rodrigo's song, Lacy, on the same show a month later.

