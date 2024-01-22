"He’s older than my grandfather": Fans ponder Olivia Rodrigo's thoughts as she seemingly sizes up LeBron James at Lakers game

NBA fans are wondering what Olivia Rodrigo was discussing with Tate McRae while staring at LeBron James during a recent LA Lakers game. Rodrigo and McRae were just two of several celebrities present at Crypto.com Arena last Friday in the Lakers' loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The "Can't Catch Me Now" singer was at courtside wearing a black vest over a white T-shirt. She paired it with a short black mini-skirt, white socks and black lace-up platform loafers. She was born in Murrieta and grew up in Temecula, so she was cheering for her hometown Lakers.

Midway through the second quarter, cameras caught Rodrigo talking to McRae with "The King" near them. The BricksMuse page on X then asked fans what the 20-year-old singer was telling her pop star friend about the four-time NBA champion.

"What's Olivia Rodrigo saying about LeBron?" the page asked.

Of course, NBA fans came through with some hilarious answers. One fan even made fun of LeBron James' age compared to Olivia Rodrigo, who is just two years older than Bronny James.

The fan wrote:

"He's older than my grandfather."

Another fan was just straight-out savage:

"I can't believe he thinks he's the greatest basketball player of all time, but he's barely hanging on to the last play-in spot."

One fan called out James' flopping behavior:

"I hear he's a better actor than a basketball player. His flops are supposedly immaculate."

Here are the rest of what NBA fans thought Rodrigo was saying about LeBron:

LeBron James' recipe to recover from loss to Brooklyn

LeBron James wants to forget the loss to Brooklyn as fast as possible.

The LA Lakers were in control of the game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half. The Lakers were even ahead early in the third quarter before Cam Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie led a furious Nets run to get the lead.

The Nets didn't look back as they blew the Lakers out of the game in the final period to get the 130-112 victory. It snapped the Lakers' two-game winning streak and a reporter asked LeBron James after the game what would the team need to do to forget their disastrous loss.

"The King" had a simple answer:

"Watch NFL playoffs tomorrow. That's what I'll do."

The four-time NBA champion probably enjoyed the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texas to advance to the NFC Championship Round. The other one was more entertaining as the San Francisco 49ers outlasted the Green Bay Packers in one of the best games of the year.

