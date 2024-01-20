Did Giannis Antetokounmpo say Thanasis Antetokounmpo is untouchable in trade talks? Debunking viral rumor

There's a viral rumor on social media about Giannis Antetokounmpo telling the Milwaukee Bucks to make his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo untouchable in trade talks. The Bucks are expected to be active before or at the trade deadline as they try to improve their roster for a potential championship run.

But how true is Thanasis' untouchable status? The rumor was first reported by the NBA Centel on X. They reported that the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo brother won't be available for any trades before the Feb. 8 deadline as instructed by the two-time MVP.

"The Milwaukee Bucks have made Thanasis Antetokounmpo 'untouchable'nin trade talks, per @Giannis_An34," the account wrote.

It should be noted that the NBA Centel is a parody account meant for laughs and should not be taken seriously. It's a satire page based on the real The Dunk Central account that reports legitimate news around the league.

Fans make fun of Thanasis Antetokounmpo on social media

Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the butt of jokes on social media.

Not a lot of fans are impressed with Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and some of them even believe that Giannis is the only reason he's still on an NBA roster. But regardless of what fans think about Thanasis, they have consistently made fun of him on social media.

Several accounts have already uploaded compilations of Thanasis' most hilarious plays over the past few years. Countless memes and comments have also made fun of the one-time NBA champion.

It's unclear when the Thanasis hate started, but several NBA executives' comments went viral back in April for their take on the Bucks forward.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo not bothered by haters

In an interview with Donatas Urbonas of Basket News back in August, Thanasis Antetokounmpo commented about the hate he was getting online. He's not bothered by what other people are saying about his career. He explained that only the truth can hurt him, not lies.

"Everybody has their opinion, but the only time it hurts you is when it's true," Thanasis said. "If it's true, it hurts you, but at the same time, if you know my journey. ... Bro, I didn't have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn't have anything to eat, I'm a son of immigrants."

Despite what fans are saying about Thanasis, he almost signed with the New York Knicks in the offseason as a free agent. He just changed his mind at the last minute to remain with the Bucks and play under head coach Adrian Griffin.

