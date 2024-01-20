"Talk to me when he does this vs Luka": NBA fans unfazed by Devin Booker's 52-point outburst in 3 quarters

NBA fans are still not impressed with Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns despite his performance on Friday night. Booker exploded for 52 points in three quarters against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he can't seem to shake off the Luka Doncic comparisons as fans on social media bring up their rivalry.

Booker finished with 52 points, four rebounds and five assists to help the Suns get the 123-109 win. He went 18-for-30 from the field, including 6-for-11 from beyond the arc, and was perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

It was the sixth 50-point game of his career and his fourth-highest points scored ever. He had 70 points against the Boston Celtics back in 2017. He also had a 58-point game versus the Pelicans on December 17, 2022.

Despite the tantalizing performance by Devin Booker, fans on social media were still not impressed. Some fans can't stop bringing up Luka Doncic, who has been Booker's biggest rival after their memorable encounters at the 2022 Western Conference semifinals and 2023 Christmas Day matchup.

One fan wrote:

"Talk to me when he does this vs Luka."

This fan wants Booker to do this kind of stuff in the playoffs:

"He needs to do this in the playoffs."

Another fan joked about how Booker will now randomly get drug tested by the NBA following his 52-point game:

"The NBA drug test at his door tmr morning."

Here are other reactions to Devin Booker's great game in the Phoenix Suns' win over the New Orleans Pelicans:

Devin Booker not getting enough respect from fans

Devin Booker might not be getting the respect he deserves from NBA fans.

Devin Booker has been one of the best NBA players over the past two seasons, but it seems like he's only popular in Phoenix. Granted that Booker plays for them, his performances should have at least given him more fans around the country and the world.

However, based on the current All-Star voting results, Booker is not getting enough respect from the fans. He finished just ninth in the latest voting results among backcourt players. He was behind Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, De'Aaron Fox and Ja Morant.

Harden might be a former MVP, but he received a lot of flak for requesting another trade early in the season. Irving and Morant are controversial players, but they still had more votes than Booker. It seems like the Suns guard will have to rely on coaches' decision or injury replacement for his fourth All-Star nod.

