Did Snoop Dogg gift Steph Curry 'Death Row' chain' to recruit 2x MVP to Lakers? Debunking viral tweet

A video of Snoop Dogg presenting Steph Curry with a "Death Row" chain has gone viral on social media. It's rumored that the legendary rapper gifted the chain to the two-time NBA MVP to recruit him to join the LA Lakers. But is there any truth to the rumor? Let's debunk the viral tweet below.

NBA Centel on X shared a video showing Snoop Dogg putting the "Death Row" chain around Curry's neck. The caption explained that the "Drop It Like It's Hot" artist was trying to convince the four-time NBA champion to join the Lakers.

"Snoop Dogg gifts Steph Curry with a Deathrow chain to recruit him to LA," the caption read.

However, NBA Centel is a parody account of the legitimate page called The Dunk Central. The video of Snoop Dogg giving Steph Curry the "Death Row" chain is from August 2022 when the duo unveiled a refurbished court at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Long Beach, California.

The project was done through Curry's partnership with Under Armour. More than 200 kids in the community are expected to benefit from the court. Snoop Dogg, who is a lifelong LA Lakers fan and Long Beach native was happy with the refurbished court.

Here's the original video of Snoop Dogg putting the "Death Row" chain around Curry's neck after the unveiling ceremony.

For those who don't know, a "Death Row" chain is an iconic piece of jewelry worn by Snoop Dogg at the start of his career. It became the symbol of the rap game on the West Coast featuring the classic Death Row Records insignia. Other athletes such as former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning also received the chain from Snoop Dogg.

Golden State Warriors not interested in trading Steph Curry

Will the Golden State Warriors trade Steph Curry?

Some NBA fans urged Steph Curry to ask for a trade as the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle with the season almost at the halfway point. Curry is the greatest player in franchise history, so he might have some kind of pull within the organization.

While a trade request is not out of the question, the Warriors are not interested in making the four-time NBA champion available. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last week that Curry is the only untouchable player for Golden State heading into the trade deadline.

The Warriors currently sit 12th in the Western Conference standings and are two games behind the final play-in tournament spot. They will likely need to make a deal before or at the deadline to salvage their disappointing campaign.

