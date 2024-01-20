Mark Jones inadvertently questions Jayson Tatum, Celtics' title chances as 4x All-Star comes up short in clutch

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics put their 27-game home winning streak on the line on Friday against the defending champions Denver Nuggets. Tatum had a chance to force overtime, but he missed a fadeaway jump shot at the buzzer. It prompted an inadvertent comment regarding the Celtics' title chances from ESPN commentator Mark Jones.

Boston was down 102-100 with 4.9 seconds left in the game. Tatum, who was being guarded by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, received an inbound pass from Derrick White. The four-time All-Star had no choice but to shoot a fadeaway due to KCP's wonderful defense.

The shot hit iron as Jamal Murray threw the ball to the other side of the court at the buzzer. During the ESPN broadcast, it seemed like Jones talked some trash towards the Celtics.

"Tatum's turnaround jumper falling short in what feels like something we can see again in about five-and-a-half months, Doris (Burke), in June," Jones said.

Mark Jones' comment could be interpreted in two ways. The first one would be Jayson Tatum will likely miss another clutch shot leading to a Boston Celtics loss in the NBA Finals. Some Celtics fans might see it that way and throw hate toward Jones.

Another interpretation, which is what Jones possibly meant, is fans could be looking at the potential NBA Finals matchup between the Celtics and the Denver Nuggets. They are two of the best teams in the league and there's a big chance that they could face off for the championship.

Jayson Tatum scores 22 points in loss to defending champions

Jayson Tatum had 22 points in the Celtics' loss to Denver.

Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot in the Boston Celtics' 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets at the TD Garden. Tatum shot 9 for 24 from the field, including 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. He finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Derrick White had a team-high 24 points, while Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown also had a bad shooting night with 13 points on 19 shots. It was a close game despite the performances from Tatum and Brown, mainly due to their defense.

On the other hand, Nikola Jokic had a near triple-double of 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Jamal Murray had a game-high 35 points, going 15-for-21 from the field. The two stars carried the defending champs given that Michael Porter Jr. was the only other player in double-figures.

Jokic and Murray's two-man game showed why the Nuggets are still among the favorites to win the championship this season. As for the Celtics, they remain owners of the best record in the league at 32-10.

