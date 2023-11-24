"North West is an icon": The Kardashians fans react to 10-year-old roasting adults on Hulu show

The Kardashians season 4 aired a brand new episode on Hulu on Thursday, November 23, 2023. During the segment, the cast was seen getting ready for the MET gala and while they looked stunning, there was one person who was hard to please.

The youngest main character of the show, North West, didn't shy away from giving people a piece of her mind, whether it was Pete Davidson, or even her own mother and her designer. While there was a lot going on, North definitely stole the show.

Fans took to social media to react to her comments and called her an icon. One user, @jode_b wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Loool North West is an icon. I can't wait for her to be let loose on social media as a teen."

Expand Tweet

Episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are available to stream on Hulu.

North West's comments on The Kardashians season 4 earn hilarious responses online

In the latest episode of The Kardashians season 4, North West may have just stolen the "fan-favorite" position. The segment saw the cast getting ready for the MET gala and while the grown-ups were busy getting ready, North was busy being chaotic and wild.

The 10-year-old child put the adults in their place as she hilariously criticized Kim Kardashian's outfit and noted that it looked like it was from a dollar store, while the designer was right there.

She further told Kendall Jenner that The Kardashians star secretly disliked her look. During the segment, Kendall noted that Kim told her all night that her look was great and she loved it.

She added that North and Penelope were in her room after and she asked the two who their favorite was.

Jenner noted that her nieces thought that she was their favorite and told North that her mother said that she "really liked" Kylie's look as well. To which, North replied:

"She was lying. She told me she did not like your look."

Jenner noted that she was taken aback by North's comments but added that being the baby West's favorite was all that mattered. "And Penelope. The kids always know."

The Kardashians star was horrified when she learned that her daughter spilled the beans and told her daughter that she needed to "have some like loyalty." She asked her why she would tell Kylie that she didn't like her outfit and clarified that she didn't dislike Kendall's outfit, she just liked Kylie's more.

Her family members weren't the only ones North West was brutally honest with as she reminded Pete Davidson that he was going to the Met Gala, and not the gas station.

Fans took to social media to react to North West's comments and noted that the child was sent by God to humble the clan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Episodes of The Kardashians season 4 are available to stream on Hulu.