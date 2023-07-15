“JENNIE RUBYJANE is a brand”: Fans gush over BLACKPINK member’s Met Gala vlog on YouTube

BLACKPINK’s fans most awaited moment arrived on July 14, 2023, when member Jennie uploaded the Met Gala vlog on her official personal YouTube channel. In her vlog, which is 8 minutes long, Jennie takes viewers through the entire process that went behind her Met Gala look. The video consists of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

After the opening credits, the video begins with Jennie saying:

"Hi guys, welcome to my New York Met Gala vlog. This is going to be a Met Gala vlog slash all the other things I'm gonna be doing in New York. Today we are shooting for Dua's podcast, which is my very first podcast ever in life. I am very nervous as you guys can see, so I decided to eat some yoghurt before. Yeah, watch me through my getting ready through the Met."

As soon as the vlog was posted, fans took to social media to praise the idol.

Jennie's Met Gala vlog becomes a fan-favorite not long post its release

The vlog video commences with Jennie situated in her New York hotel room on the first day. Clad in a cozy bathrobe, she introduces herself while savoring a bowl of yogurt adorned with berries. As the day unfolds, she prepares for her online podcast session with Dua Lipa. Her attire for the occasion consists of a navy blue striped sleeveless crop top paired with loose off-white pants.

With the arrival of the second day, Jennie treats herself to a relaxing skincare routine, guided by her stylist, who provides a rejuvenating facial massage and a facial dip in ice water.

Expressing her anticipation for a photoshoot with Vogue before the main event, Jennie then proceeds to apply her makeup and dons an iconic short white frock from Chanel, reminiscent of her remarkable appearance at the Met Gala. The scene transitions seamlessly as she poses for stunning photographs and prepares to grace the prestigious event.

Throughout the video, Jennie introduces us to her trusted stylist, Seoyeon, also hailing from Korea. She entrusts Seoyeon with the task of elaborating on the elegant look she has meticulously crafted. Seoyeon shares her inspiration, highlighting her intention to infuse the essence of Korean beauty onto the esteemed red carpet of the Met Gala.

This captivating visual journey provides a glimpse into the world of Jennie as she prepares herself for significant engagements on the big day and displays her effortless elegance, as she embraces her Korean heritage.

The BLACKPINK star concluded the vlog with her after-party look in a loosely draper white one piece with charms of necklace strings hanging around her body.

The video drew much praise from fans on the internet.

♡ @Iovespawn so obsessed at how the opening of jennie's met gala vlog looks like an opening from old movie ♡

🍊 @RahmatAbdul21 currently watching jennie's vlog in met gala and i couldn't be in love ;______; full of giggles and adorable behavior i loveee her

Into the details of Jennie's prestigious and heritage-defining Met Gala outfit

Jennie's Met Gala ensemble was nothing short of captivating, as she adorned herself in a stunning Chanel white pleated mini-frock. The dress featured intricate pleats, exuding an air of sophistication and elegance. Accentuating her waist, she donned a wide black belt, embellished with a delicate white artificial cloth rose, beautifully resembling a bow.

Complementing the monochromatic theme, Jennie opted for knee-high black stockings that added a touch of allure to her ensemble. Her choice of black shoe heels elevated her stature, while exuding a sense of timeless style. Adding an element of refinement, she accessorized with black gloves, enhancing the sophistication of her overall look. To complete the ensemble, a plain black choker graced her neck, adding a touch of understated elegance.

뚜 @wuvrubyjane



JENNIE MET GALA

#JENNIEatMETGala twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Luckily for her, tonight, the Chanel team made a reinterpretation of look 164 from Lagerfeld’s fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection, which just so happens to be a mini dress—Kim’s length of choice.JENNIE MET GALA

The harmonious play between the contrasting colors of black and white was evident throughout Jennie's outfit and truly showcased her style and flair, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of witnessing her presence at the Met Gala 2023.

Kim Jennie's recent podcast, recorded during her stay in New York for the Met Gala with Dua Lipa, coincided with the release of her vlog. In this podcast, the star delved into various aspects of her life, tracing her journey from childhood to her path in Korean pop. This double release on Friday brought an extra dose of excitement and joy for fans.