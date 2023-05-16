A-List Celebrities Who Graced BLACKPINK’s Jennie Calvin Klein Capsule Collection Launch Event

The K-pop world witnessed much-anticipated collaboration between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and renowned American fashion house Calvin Klein get released on May 10. Since 2021, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has proudly served as an ambassador for the esteemed label, captivating fans worldwide with her undeniable charisma. Building upon their successful partnership, the duo is now taking their collaboration to new heights by unveiling their highly anticipated debut collection.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Calvin Klein Capsule collection showcases an exquisite selection of underwear sets, denim pieces, and knit-material dresses. The color palette, personally curated by The Idol actress herself, features a mix of chalk blue, desert tones, lilac, timeless black, and pristine white.

Adding a personalised touch, Jennie's handwriting reimagines the classic Calvin Klein logo, infusing it with her distinct style.

Hailed as the epitome of the "IT" girl within K-pop's 3rd generation, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has risen to prominence, captivating fans across the globe. Marking a momentous occasion, the singer and aspiring actor hosted a spectacular launch party on May 10 for a captivating pop-up store located in the heart of Seoul.

A star-studded affair, the gathering was graced by the presence of numerous renowned faces, creating an electric atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

BTS’ Jung Kook, LE SSERAFIM Kazuha, SF9’s Rowoon and other celebs spotted at BLACKPINK’s Jennie launch

BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Calvin Klein Capsule collection launch was a star-studded event with a long list of A-list celebrities, including popular K-drama actors and renowned pop idols from various generations.

1) BTS’ Jung kook

BTS' Jungkook made a remarkable appearance at BLACKPINK’s Jennie Calvin Klein's Seoul pop-up event on May 10. Stepping into the event with undeniable style, the Left and Right singer sported an all-black ensemble, accentuated by a sleek black blazer, a subtle silver chain adorning his neck, and his hair elegantly tied in a half ponytail.

2) LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

Adding to the lineup of K-pop idols who recently graced BLACKPINK’s Jennie pop-up store event, Kazuha, a fellow HYBE labelmate of Jungkook, made a captivating appearance at the event.

3) Khadra twins

Longtime friends of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Simi and Haze Khadra took the opportunity to showcase their DJ skills, creating an energetic atmosphere. Joining them in the DJ booth was none other than Jennie herself, who appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the moment.

4) Lee Hyori

In an extraordinary moment, the Queen herself made a regal appearance at the launch party of the BLACKPINK member.

5) SF9’s Rowoon

Sporting a stylish denim-on-denim ensemble, Rowoon exuded an effortless 'cool vibe' at the event.

6) Hwang In-yeop

Embracing a similar denim aesthetic, the True Beauty actor arrived at the event with an open jacket, proudly displaying the iconic CK logo on a classic white tee.

7) Kwon Twins

Making a stylish statement, dynamic duo Kwon Young Deuk and Kwon Yong Don, popularly known as the Kwon Twins, also graced the May 10 event.

8) Shin Ye Eun

Shin Ye Eun turned heads with her fashion-forward ensemble, accentuated by knee-length boots that stole the spotlight. She exuded confidence in a crop top and skirt combination, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

9) Single’s Inferno cast members

Park Se-jeong, a model, and Choi Jong Woo, a café barista turned influencer, brought their delightful chemistry from season 2 of Single's Inferno to the recently held event.

10) Kim Gun Woo

Actor Kim Gun Woo made a striking impression in his suiting denim look, radiating a sharp and sophisticated aura.

11) Cha Joo Young

Actress Cha Joo Young stole the spotlight as she flawlessly modeled the highly-coveted joggers from the collection.

12) Mia Kong

Mia Kong brought her unique and captivating style to the collection, adding a touch of individuality to the event.

13) Lee Ho-jung

Lee Ho-jung, the rising korean actress graced the event in Calvin Klein attire, and even struck a pose with the Pink Venom singer for the same.

The overwhelming success of the collection, which sold out within hours of its release, filled fans with immense pride as they showered the SOLO singer with love and encouragement.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie fellow member, Jisoo, was also seen donning the collection as well, during their tour rehearsals and for the airport look. Fans are eager to see more celebrities wearing this collection and for BLACKPINK’s Jennie to explore her creative side more often.

Poll : 0 votes