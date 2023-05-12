On May 11, 2023, with an exciting pop-up event, BLACKPINK Jennie launched her collaborative capsule collection with Calvin Klein in the Seongsudong district, Seoul. The event gathered quite a variety of A-list celebrities who were either invited by the idol or the clothing brand. Alongside Jennie, BTS' Jungkook, who also stands as Calvin Klein's brand ambassador, was spotted at the event. Majorly playing with the color palette of purple, white, and cream, the idol puts forth quite an interesting and refreshing collection.
Within hours after the launch party, all the items from the capsule collection were sold out. Given that it was stated as a limited edition, this might be the last time fans get a glimpse of it. Suffice to say, fans who got to bag their pieces from Jennie's exclusive collection were quite lucky. Since yesterday was the first day that it was revealed what the collection looks like, BLINKs were surprised by the remarkable design and were happy with how suiting it was for the K-pop idol.
The singer and rapper of BLACKPINK, who's been popular for her unique and refreshing fashion style, successfully put forth a Calvin Klein capsule collection that showcases her style and communicates her personality. Given that it's quite a monumental project for the idol, many of her friends and fellow celebrities supported Jennie by attending the pop-up launch event in Seoul and adorning pieces from her collection.
The turnup at the Calvin Klein event dedicated to the launch of Jennie's collection was quite impressive. From K-drama actors to K-pop idols from various generations, the long list of A-list celebrities attending the event had fans excited and thrilled. Typical for social events such as this, and considering that the idol is quite the social butterfly, several interactions, expected and unexpected, budded out of the same.
Some of the most intriguing attendees of the pop-up event include the vocalist of the famous rookie group, LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha, the versatile and upcoming actress Shin Ye-eun, who's featured in many impressive roles in K-dramas like The Glory, Revenge of Other, and He is Psychometric, and the first-generation K-pop idol, Lee Hyori.
As the impressive list of artists gathered at Jennie's pop-up event, they were also naturally adorned in pieces from her collection. Looking more stunning than ever, celebrities from various fields and places around the world came strutting in her collection. Apart from the event, there were several celebrities who wore her collection outside the event to support the idol's latest embarkation.
All celebrities who adorned BLACKPINK Jennie's Calvin Klein collection: LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, The Glory's Shin Ye-eun, and more
1) BLACKPINK's Jennie
2) BLACKPINK's Jisoo
3) Lee Hyori
4) The Kwon Twins
5) Cha Joo-young
6) Shin Ye-eun
7) LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha
8) Simi & Haze Khadra
9) Lee Ho-jung
10) Mirror's Anson Lo
11) Molly Chiang and Kiwi Lee
12) Davika and Tavia Bonetti
13) STAYC's Isa
14) Hwang In-yeop and SF9's Rowoon
15) Kim Gun-woo
As the event successfully came to an end, fans left with a handful of interesting interactions and an overflowing amount of stunning visuals as the celebrities effortlessly rocked their outfits in Jennie's Calvin Klein collection. Fans were more impressed by the diverse and versatile artists and celebrities who were gathered at the event, once again pondering on the long list of the social butterfly, Jennie's friends, and acquaintances from all over the world.
Additionally, those who were busy with schedules and couldn't make it to the event found other ways to send their support to the idol for her new embarkation. What was clearly a huge success, given that the collection was sold within hours after its release, fans were overflowing with pride as they send their support and love to the SOLO singer. While the promotions of the collection are not yet over, fans are intrigued by the other celebrities who'll adorn pieces from the collection.