What did Kim Kardashian think about Kendall Jenner's 2023 Met Gala outfit? Reality TV star scolds North West for snitching on her

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian was seen telling her eldest child, North West, the importance of loyalty. The episode showcased the behind-the-scenes moments from the 2023 Met Gala. This included the dress fittings for the Kardashian-Jenner clan and the live streaming of the red carpet-event.

However, drama unfolded when 10-year-old North told her aunt, Kendall Jenner Kim's opinions on the latter's Met Gala outfit. Kim Kardashian attended the 2023 Met Gala with her family but found herself in hot water with her younger sister Kendall after North's revelation. North West was seen telling Kendall that Kim wasn't a fan of her sparkling black bodysuit and boots ensemble for the Gala.

Kendall then shared the revelation with Kylie Jenner and recounted what North had told her. During a confessional, the 28-year-old model recalled the event and said that all night long Kim had been telling her that she loved the look and that it was "great."

Kendall went on to say that later when Penelope Disick and North were in their room, she asked them whose outfit was their favorite, and they told her that it was her outfit. Jenner then told them that this look is Kim's favorite too, to which North replied:

"She was lying. She told me she did not like your look."

Kendall said, during the confessional, that she was totally taken aback by that statement.

Following that, Kim Kardashian clarified that Kendall had been torn between two outfit choices, and North spilled the beans about Kim's preference for the one she didn't choose.

Kim then went on to explain to North what it meant to be loyal to her mother and have her back.

"There’s a thing about honesty and there’s a thing about having your mom’s back. When mommy talks s*it about people, you cannot go tell them. Why would you tell Auntie Kendall I hated her outfit?" Kim said to her daughter.

It is also worth noting that this wasn't the only critical thing that North said during the episode. North shared her opinions on various Met Gala outfits while she and her cousin Penelope watched the live streaming of the event.

North West criticized Kim Kardashian's past Met Gala looks

During a dress fitting for Kim, North commented that the pearls on Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala outfit looked like they came "from the dollar store." Kim acknowledged North's critical nature, recalling instances where North provided notes during a dress fitting by John Galliano.

North also critiqued Kim Kardashian's past Met Gala looks and she disapproved of the 2021 Balenciaga look. She likened it to being covered by a plastic bag and suffocating. However, North did express approval for Kim's 2019 "dripping" Mugler dress.

The Met Gala fashion review continued as North and her cousin Penelope Disick, 11, critiqued other celebrity looks. They deemed Jared Leto's Choupette costume as "cringe" and expressed disapproval for Pete Davidson's outfit. North went on to say, "You're going to the Met Gala Pete, not the gas station."

In a confessional, Kim Kardashian shared her efforts to teach North to express opinions without hurting others. She emphasized the importance of softening criticism to avoid hurting people's feelings.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.