Jimmy Choo x Mugler collaboration: Everything you need to know 

Mugler recently launched its footwear collection in collaboration with British fashion house Jimmy Choo.

Initially divulged as part of Mugler's Fall Winter 2021 digital collection, the collab has now officially released its partnership footwear line.

On Tuesday, both allies were seen celebrating their latest footwear launch at a cocktail party inside Terminal 27 at the luxury L.A. retail shop which was inaugurated last year.

At the party, Mugler's creative director Casey Cadwallader said:

“Los Angeles is the natural place for this collaboration to come out,”

She further elaborated:

“We notice that it’s very often that someone wears Mugler up top, and they wear Jimmy Choo on the foot, and they’re most often in Los Angeles. It just seemed like the most natural place to let it free.”

All about Mugler x Jimmy Choo collab, price and more

Among the limited edition, where a strap pump is priced for $1,050, the knee-high sandal costs $3,995. Furthermore, Sock Pump and Black Spazzolato sandals cost $3,125 and $1,950 respectively.

The heels are available for purchase from February 9 onwards, both at Jimmy Choo stores as well as on its e-commerce website. Apart from this, one can also grab them from retailers including Bergdorf Goodman and The Webster.

The pieces are mainly focused on hues of black and nude, neon yellow, silver and gold. Drawing inspiration from Cadwallader’s high-octane Spiral and Illusion bodysuits, the partnership Sock Boots is produced in two distinct versions. Where one is of ankle-length, the other is over-the-knee length.

Alongside, the Knee Sandal is also part of the collab which is beautified with liquid gold leather and gold chain fringes that are meant to be wrapped around the leg.

The Italian-crafted Sock Pump is made with featherweight black hosiery mesh which is fitted into a silver crystal-studded case. The pumps are finished with tiny leather buckle straps. Also to hold socks in place, they are stitched with hardly visible elastic.

Furthermore, the Black Spazzolato Clear Plexi sandals come with an attached crystal ball. The angular heel possesses a beautiful metal ball embellished with hand-applied crystal stones.

According to Jimmy Choo’s creative director, Sandra Choi:

“Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler is all about celebrating femininity. This collection is dedicated to the strong women that are at the heart of both Mugler and Jimmy Choo.”

Expressing her thoughts on the collab, Cadwallader stated:

“Both Mugler and Jimmy Choo are forward and sensual, and both worn by strong and confident women. That’s why this collaboration makes so much sense.”

In a press release, Choi further said:

“There’s an inherent connection there between the language of Mugler and the language of Jimmy Choo — our roots in the 1990s, the resonance those have today with a younger generation, but the urge to update, to re-engineer and not just revive,”

Choi also elaborated on what defines a shoe's aesthetic and what a Jimmy Choo design denotes:

“A shoe finishes the look and defines character. I have always associated Jimmy Choo with a very strong sense of sculpture in shoes, a balance of sharpness and curve.”

Co-designed by luxury fashion houses, the limited edition offers a variety of strong and dramatic designs that create a quirky hybrid of two distinct aesthetics. All the pieces of the collaboration celebrate modern glamor and powerful femininity.

