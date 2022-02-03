From Dada C4 to Adidas Originals Teddy Bear, 5 outlandish sneaker designs

Sneakers like Dada C4 and Adidas Originals Teddy Bear are just two among a long list of outlandish footwear.

Each year multiple brands come up with their latest launches almost every month. But not all designs are unconventional and groundbreaking. Some sneakers surely turn out to be a cynosure. Here are 5 such uncommon sneaker designs.

Dada C4

Dropped 20 years ago in 2002, Dada's C4 sneakers are still remembered for their out-of-the-box design. After their release in 2002, the sneakers became the talk-of-the-town for their outlandish design. Chris Webber’s nickname Webb was embossed on the C4 sneakers, in a hard panel of metallic silver on the side of the shoe. To fix the silver plates an anchor was created for hits of silver all over the place.

The pedestrian sneakers looked bulky, with a brawny design.

Adidas Originals Teddy Bear

Launched in 2010, Adidas Originals Teddy Bear sneakers appear to be on the cuter side. No one ever imagined a pair of sneakers with two teddy bears on them, until the release of these quirky shoes.

Originally they were released in pink and brown colorways. The latter was sold for $1500 USD in the collector’s market.

Adidas Yeezy MXT Moon Gray

Priced at $75 USD, the design of this shoe was quirky as well as ventilated. The footwear that had all eyes on it was Adidas Yeezy MXT Moon Gray sneakers.

Originally released in 2019, the oval shaped shoes belong to Yeezy’s Foam Runner line. One of its propositions was inspired by algae. The shoe surfaced in a two-tone MXT Moon Gray colorway. The entire footwear is filled with oval-shaped perforations.

Jimmy Choo Diamond crystal sneakers

Priced at $6,450 USD, Jimmy Choo Diamond Crystal embellished sneakers were released in 2019. The sneakers were just gaudy pieces meant for showing off. Loaded with diamonds, these shoes are only fit for an extravagant person.

Another highlight of these lavish sneakers being that they are made from calf leather, along with a rubber sole and suede on the outside.

Nike x Tom Sachs Yard Overshoe

Originally launched in October 2018, these collab sneakers were priced at $508 USD. Nike had joined hands with designer Tom Sachs for the Mars Yard Overshoe.

Undoubtedly, the design looks quite weird at first. The upper body is made of waterproof Dyneema, which has dual Fidlock buckle closures, along with a modern SFB sole unit. The design is inspired by the wet March weather. In addition to rubber foxing, it also had a toe bumper and a sticky rubber outsole.

Edited by Sabika