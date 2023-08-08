No Hard Feelings digital release date: When will Jennifer Lawrence's film be available?

Gene Stupnitsky's No Hard Feelings is set to arrive on digital platforms on August 15, 2023. However, the movie will be released on Blu-ray and DVD for home viewing on August 29, 2023. According to Collider, the latter will come with extras like featurettes and outtakes.

The R-rated comedy film's commercial success is evident from the fact that it has made more than $100 million worldwide since its theatrical release in June 2023. The film follows the story of Maddie, played by Jennifer Lawrence, who responds to an advertisement to date a shy 19-year-old in order to build his confidence before starting college.

The movie has received appreciation for its witty comedy, touching plot, and brilliant performances. Fans are eagerly anticipating the movie's release on online streaming platforms ever since so they can watch it repeatedly.

No Hard Feelings plot, cast, and more details

No Hard Feelings is written and directed by notable director Gene Stupnitsky and is based on a screenplay by John Phillips.

The film's idea is straightforward yet compelling. Maddie is about to lose the house she was raised in. She needs money badly and sees the advertisement to "date" Percy as a means to get some quick money. A meek, awkward 19-year-old named Percy is frightened of women. He is certain that he will fit nowhere in college and be an outsider.

Despite being an odd couple, Maddie and Percy quickly become friends. Maddie encourages Percy to come out of his shell and Percy encourages Maddie to recognize her own virtues. Spending more time together helps them both grow and mature.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Sony Entertainment, reads:

"Maddie thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or lose it all."

The film No Hard Feelings is amusing, endearing, and ultimately upbeat. The story also emphasizes the value of friendship and the necessity of never giving up on oneself.

In addition to its heartwarming and thought-provoking plot, No Hard Feelings hosts an exceptionally talented star cast. Jennifer Lawrence plays the lead role of Maddie in the film. The actress has garnered global appreciation for her wonderful performance in the film and has been lauded by critics for her ability to delve into character flawlessly.

The Academy Award-winning actress has starred in a host of acclaimed projects previously, including The Hunger Games, American Hustle, Red Sparrow, Winter's Bone, Passengers, Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, and Netflix's Don't Look Up.

The film stars numerous other actors and actresses, essaying pivotal roles including Andrew Feldman as Percy, Laura Benanti as Allison Becker, Matthew Broderick as Laird Becker, Natalie Morales as Sara, and Scott MacArthur as Jim, among several others.

No Hard Feelings arrives on digital streaming platforms on August 15, 2023.