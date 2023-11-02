“The celebrity kid we didn’t know we needed”: Internet reacts to North West eating raw onion like an apple

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's daughter North West was seen eating raw onion like an apple. The scene received hilarious reactions from the Internet with some saying:

"The celebrity kid we didn't know we needed."

A fan says North is so herself for eating the onion like an apple (image via __merart on Instagram)

The scene unfolded when Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West were making sushi and fried chicken in their kitchen when North decided to take a bite from the unpeeled onion. Reacting to the incident, Kim asked her daughter:

"can you eat it like that?"

To which North responded:

"you want some?" while munching on the onion.

Kim then went on to say:

“No, thanks. You’re just going to eat an onion like an apple? This is what she does, people. "

She then turned to the camera and said:

“She eats veggies like apples.”

Kim also went on to kiss North on the cheek several times before pulling away and saying:

“Oh, my gosh, this onion breath is going to make me cry!”

When North West tried to blow her onion breath on her mother's face, Kim said:

“No, it’s so strong. Oh, my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?”

"North eating raw onion like an apple is crazy" - say Netizens

Many netizens were quick to take to the internet after the episode to voice their opinions on North's way of eating the onion.

Some called her truly Kanye West's daughter for the incident (image via @leondralove on Instagram)

Others just think North is a very healthy kid with her way of eating onions (image via @lemarq27 on Instagram)

While others want to get North an onion pickle from Bmore (image via @urbaninformer on Instagram)

Another netizen calls North chaotic and warns Kim to "buckle up" (image via @peacefulsoul2 on Instagram)

Another fan wonders how North is not crying onion tears (image via @big._bam on Instagram)

Fans of The Kardashians were also happy to see the bond between the mother-daughter duo. The duo has been going viral with videos and photos of them on the internet. Whether it is twinning Halloween costumes as Cher and Dionne from Clueless or cooking in their kitchen together, North West and Kim Kardashian are known to have a strong mother-daughter bond according to the fans.