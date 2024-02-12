How much does Usher make with Cleveland Cavaliers ownership? Exploring the value of pop star’s investment

Following his halftime performance in the Super Bowl, Usher is a big topic of conversation among NFL fans. However, the pop star's biggest connection to the sports world is in the NBA.

It isn't talked about much, but Usher holds ownership in an NBA franchise. Back in 2005, he invested in the Cleveland Cavaliers to hold 1% ownership stake. Almost 20 years later, the return he's received is a massive amount.

When the pop star bought his ownership in the franchise, $9 million got him 1% of the team. At the time, the Cavaliers were valued at $375 million. This season, the franchised is listed at being worth over $3 billion.

Since the record-selling artist purchased the Cavaliers, they've had great success. LeBron James has a lot to do with this massive value increase, as his career was just starting at the time. James and the Cavs' biggest moment came in 2016, when they took down the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Finals.

This season, the Cavaliers are still a top team in the East. Led by an All-Star talent in Donovan Mitchell, they sit in second place with a 35-16 record.

How much has Usher made in his investment of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have seen their value skyrocket over the past 20 years, Usher's return isn't a big as some might think. However, it has still been a great investment for him.

Since he only owns 1%, his return on the team's value isn't that high. If he were to sell right now, he'd receive around $32 million. Given that he paid $9 million to buy in, this would equal a return of $23 million. In roughly 20 year's time, the pop star has seen his investment in the Cavs nearly triple.

Who is currently the majoirty owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Usher owns 1% of the Cavaliers, but the majority owner is a busniessman by the name of Dan Gilbert. He has owned the franchise since 2005 when he purchased it for $375 million.

Before getting into the sports world, Gilbert's biggest venutre was being the co-founder of Rocket Mortage. Since its start in 2018, the company has become one of the biggest online mortage lenders in the United States. Following the success of of this company, Gilbert started the invest company Rocket Venutres.

Along with the Cavs, Gilbert also owns two other franchises. Those being the G-League's Cleveland Charge and the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Between his businesses and sports ownership, Gilbert's net worth is projected to be slightly over $18 billion.

