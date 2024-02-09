"F**kin sick, that I didn't get in": Carmelo Anthony laments not investing in $72,540,000,000 Mexican franchise

Since retiring from the NBA, Carmelo Anthony has broken into the world of business. The future Hall of Famer recently opened up on one opportunity he wish he had gotten in on.

While on his "7 pm in Brooklyn" podcast, Anthony had on Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges as a guest. During the episode, a conversation broke out about eating from Chipotle. Earlier this year, Bridges stated that he's eaten there every day for the past 10 years.

Carmelo Anthony went on to talk about how Chipotle started in Denver during his time with the Denver Nuggets. Looking back on it, he is kicking himself now for not investing in the company when it was in its early stages.

"Chipotle started in Denver...Chipotle was sponsoring the Nuggets," Anthony said. "I am sick, you talking about business, f****** sick that I didn't get in on Chipotle."

Anthony spent seven and a half years with the Nuggets after being drafted No. 3 in 2003. He'd eventually go on to have stints with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder and others. Carmelo Anthony officially retired in 2022 after one season with the LA Lakers.

What companies has Carmelo Anthony Invested in?

With his playing days behind him, Carmelo Anthony is now entering a new phase of his life. When he's not supporting his son's basketball dreams, he continues to make waves in the business world. Seeing that he is close friends with LeBron James, it is not surprising to see him having success as a venture capitalist.

Towards the end of his career, Anthony started the investment firm "Melo7 Tech Partners." They've put money in close to 40 companies, including the likes of SeatGeek, Overtime and Casper.

Anthony's ventures do not end there, as he has cast a wide net with his projects. The 10-time All-Star launced his own media production company, "Creative 7," that puts out his podcast. Anthony has also broken into the world of alcohol with his own brand of wine.

By far one of Anthony's biggest projects is "7 Sports Investments." It is an equity firm valued at $750 million that looks to partner with growning businesses and brands in the sports world.

While all of these projects have done well, Chipotle is the one that got away from Anthony. The company has grown a sizable amount in recent years, espically among NBA players. Mikal Bridges is far from the only player who was stated a love for the resturant in recent years.

10 years ago, Chipotle had sales of roughly $4 billion dollars. In 2023, the company's reported sales came in $9.5 billion. If Carmelo Anthony had gotten in on the ground level, his investment would have seen a massive return by now.

