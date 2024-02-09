"Wow, this guy is amazing": Luka Doncic knew Jalen Brunson would meteorically rise after 41-point eruption 660 days ago

Before having Kyrie Irving has a running mate, Luka Doncic was paired in the backcourt with Jalen Brunson. The All-Star guard recently shared a moment where he was blown away by his former teammate.

As Brunson was just named to his first All-Star team, Doncic was asked about him during his appearance on "The Old Man and The Three" with JJ Redick. He went on to single out one game in particular during their time together.

During the 2022 playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Utah Jazz in the first round. With Luka Doncic out due to injury, Brunson was called on to lead the charge. He delivered in a big way, erupting for 41 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a win.

While speaking with Redick, Doncic touched on how he felt watching this performance from the bench.

"It was a tough game, and we needed a win no matter what," Doncic said. "That game was really impressive. I was on the bench watching like wow this guy is amazing."

The Mavericks ended up making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals that year. However, their run was put to an end by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That offseason, Brunson ended up signing an $104 million contract with the New York Knicks in free agency.

Luka Doncic reflects on time together with Jalen Brunson

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson have a special connection, as they both entered the NBA at the same time. The Dallas Mavericks traded for the future superstar guard on draft night, and then selected Brunson in the second round.

The two guards went on to play four seasons together with the Mavericks. By the end, they were starting alongside one another in the backcourt. Many were starting to assume Dallas had found its guard duo of the future, but things didn't work out that way.

Later on in his interview with JJ Redick, Doncic praised the work Brunson put in. He enjoyed their time together with the Mavericks, and even had a feeling Brunson could go on to be something special in the league.

"The first we got together, the way he worked out everyday, coming back in the afternoon, it was just amazing to play with that guy," Doncic continued.

Now with the Knicks, Brunson has blossomed into a star-level talent of his own. This season, he is averaging 27.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Along with being named an All-Star, he has led New York to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Seeing the kind of player he turned into, the Mavericks find themselves with a "what could have been" with him and Doncic together.

