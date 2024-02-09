Luka Doncic reveals "$12" reason why he ditched haircut for headband

Over the past couple of weeks, Luka Doncic ahs been seen sporting a new look on the basketball court. The All-Star point guard recently revealed the hilarious reason that has led to this change.

While on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and The Three" podcast, Doncic discussed an array of topics. Among the things mentioned was his change in on-court attire. Doncic has been seen sporting a headband due to his hair getting longer.

The Dallas Mavericks Star said he started wearing the headband because haircuts are too expensive in America. Arguing that he would pay around $100 in the U.S. compared to roughly $12 in his home country of Slovenia.

"I need to cut my hair man but it's too expensive to get a haircut these days it's a 100, Slovenia is like $12," Doncic said.

Aside from his change in appearance, Luka Doncic is in the midst of an MVP-level season. He is currently averaging 34.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists.

How much money has Luka Doncic made since entering the NBA?

Considering he is an NBA superstar, this is a rather shocking response to hear from Luka Doncic. As one of the top players in the league right now, he has the financial means to go and get his hair cut. Despite this, he prefers to sport a headband and wait.

Doncic entered the league in 2018 after being a top three pick in his draft class. Over the past six years, he has already made close to $110 million. This season alone, the five-time All-Star has a salary of $40 million.

During the 2021 offseason, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks agreed on a max contract extension worth $215 million over five years. His salarly is slated to slightly increase throughout the life of the deal. In the final year, Doncic has a player option valued at $48.9 million.

Aside from his contract, Doncic also brings in a sizable amount from endorsements. This year, he is expected to earn around $12 million along with his NBA salary. Between his contract and endorsements, Doncic is among the 15 highest-paid players in the league this year. Among the companies the Mavericks guard has deals with include NBA 2K, Panini and the sports drink company BioSteel.

Another factor worth pointing out is that Doncic was making money before he came to the United States. While some prospects played in college before the draft, he was a professional for years overseas. Between what he made then and now, he has all the resources to spring for a haircut.

Despite all the financial success he's had in recent years, Doncic still keeps his eye out for good deals.

