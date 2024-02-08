Dallas Mavericks updated depth chart after landing PJ Washington at NBA Trade Deadline

The Dallas Mavericks weren't quiet during the trade deadline as they made sure to make moves and improve their depth. They addressed their size issue by adding two frontcourt players. Giving their team a stronger presence inside the paint. With that, let's take a look at their updated roster.

At the deadline, the Mavs made sure to acquire versatile frontcourt players. They traded away Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round draft pick for Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington. The Hornets also sent a 2027 first-round draft pick with the Washington deal. This wasn't the only deal that Dallas had at the deadline.

The Mavericks moved on from Richaun Holmes by trading him to the Washington Wizards along with draft compensations for center Daniel Gafford.

After this deal, the Mavs now have Gafford, Washington, Greg Brown III, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, Markieffe Morris, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Dwight Powell as their frontcourt players.

Their backcourt hasn't taken much hit, as they only parted ways with one player. The Mavs still have a talented backcourt group that's led by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, AJ Lawson, Jaden Hardy, Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green and Dante Exum.

Dallas Mavericks aren't done with their roster moves according to rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are taking chances at making roster moves at the deadline. After trading for two frontcourt players, the team looks to address their backcourt strength. According to rumors, the Mavs are eyeing a former player in Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie was recently traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. Following this move, the 6-foot-6 point guard was waived by the Raptors to avoid a $1.5M upcoming contract bonus for games played.

With Dinwiddie becoming a free agent, contending teams who are looking to strengthen their backcourt will have an option to sign him. The Mavs have been rumored to pursue the point guard among other contending teams like the LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

The veteran guard is expected to be in touch with the rumored teams, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed. Dinwiddie fell out of the Nets' rotation this season, causing his numbers to drop. In 48 games played, he averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 and 6.0 assists.

If the Mavs pursue Dinwiddie, it will be his second stint with the team. He played 23 games for Dallas when he was traded from the Washington Wizards in the 2021-22 season. Dinwiddie then played 53 games last season before he was traded to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.

