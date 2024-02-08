Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart for February 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Mavericks leading and is part of the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The game will be nationally televised on TNT and available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, giving access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Mavericks, 28-23, are coming off back-to-back wins and have gone 4-6 in their previous 10 games. With Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, the star-studded duo combined for 71 points with 10 3-pointers in their 119-107 win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

The Knicks, at 33-18, have excelled recently, going 9-1 in their last 10 games. However, injuries to Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) sidelined them for the last two games, with the Knicks splitting those contests.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Injuries

Dallas Mavericks injuries for Feb. 8

The Mavericks have five players on their injury report. PG Luka Doncic (nose) and SG Kyrie Irving (thumb) are probable, while PF Maxi Kleber (toe) is questionable.

C Dereck Lively || (nose) and SG Dante Exum (knee) are out.

New York Knicks injuries for Feb. 8

The Knicks have listed seven players on their injury report. PG Jalen Brunson (ankle) and C Jericho Sims (illness) are questionable.

PG Duane Washington Jr. (thumb), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle), SG Quentin Grimes (knee), SF OG Anunoby (elbow) and PF Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Starting lineups and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic * Jaden Hardy Seth Curry SG Kyrie Irving * Tim Hardaway Jr. SF Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF Derrick Jones Jr. Grant Williams C Dwight Powell Maxi Kleber * Richaun Holmes

(*) Probable / Questionable

New York Knicks starting lineups and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jalen Brunson * Miles McBride Ryan Arcidiacono SG Donte DiVincenzo Malachi Flynn SF Josh Hart Evan Fournier C Precious Achiuwa Jacob Toppin PF Isaiah Hartenstein Jericho Sims * Taj Gibson

(*) Questionable

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Key matchups

Luka Doncic vs. New York Knicks defense

Luka Doncic has been on a tear this season, notably scoring the third most points in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 and Kobe Bryant's 81 with 73 points that came against the Atlanta Hawks 148-143 win on Jan. 26.

Coach Tom Thibodeau, known for his defensive focus, is anticipated to challenge Luka Doncic with various defenders and unexpected double teams to disrupt his pace and rhythm.

Luka Doncic has averaged a triple-double in his last 10 games with 37.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

Kyrie Irving vs. Donte DiVincenzo

Kyrie Irving's return has significantly boosted Dallas' offense, exploiting defenses by creating scoring opportunities for himself and facilitating for teammates.

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo has elevated his game significantly since the Knicks' started adding bodies to the injury table. In his last five games, DiVincenzo has averaged a career-best 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists with 5.6 3-pointers made.

Irving has averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 48.2% shooting, including 42.4% from the 3-point line.

