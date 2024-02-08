Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks head to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden on Thursday (Feb. 8). The Mavericks will be hoping to extend their two-game winning streak in that game. They are comimg off a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets as Kyrie Irving made a statement against his former franchise with an alley-oop dunk.

The Mavericks are in the middle of a three-game road trip that ends at the Garden before they head back home to host the OKC Thunder.

The Knicks lost Julius Randle five games ago to a shoulder injury. In his absence, they have still managed to go 4-1 with the only loss coming against the LA Lakers. However, their depleted unit will now be tested when they take on the lethal offensive combo of Irving and Luka Doncic.

The last time both sides met, the Mavs notched up a 128-124 win courtesy of Irving's 44-point explosion.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Preview, prediction, and betting tips

Game details:

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (28-23) vs New York Knicks (33-18)

Date and time: Feb.8 2024 | 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, NY

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Preview

Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic might be good friends off the floor, but the hardwood will see the duo bring out their best. The latter is in the middle of another potential MVP run churning out an average of 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 9.4 assists, while Brunson has been a force for the Knicks with an average of 27.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The injurt issues for NY could be the deciding factor on Thursday as they will look to contain Doncic and Irving.

Like the Knicks, Dallas is also a neat three-point shooting team and is currently ninth in the league from beyond-the-arc points. Despite the lack of firepower, the matchup promises to be a close encounter, assuming the hosts shore up on defense.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Predicted starting lineups

Doncic (nose) and Irving (thumb) are listed as probable for the skirmish. Maxi Kleber (toe) is questionable. while Dereck Lively II (nose) and Dante Exum (knee) are ruled out of the contest.

The Mavs will most likely stick to the same lineup they did in the last game. Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Maxi Kleber are expected to be the starters.

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle. Brunson is day-to-day with an ankle injury. Jericho Sims is questionable, and OG Anunoby (elbow) will be on the sidelines as well.

Expect the Knicks to go with the same lineup with Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Precious Achiuwa, Josh Hart, and Isiah Hartenstein.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Betting tips

Spread: Mavericks (-3.5) vs Knicks (+3.5)

Moneyline: Mavericks (-168) vs Knicks (+142)

Total (o/u): 231.5

Player props: Doncic is the player to watch out for ahead of the contest. The guard comes in with an o/u of 33.5 (-110/-105). Irving is next with 27.5/28.5 (-115/-125). For the Knicks, Brunson has an o/u of 32.5 (-110/-111).

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Prediction

Much depends on OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson's availability this game. Should both stars be available, Dallas will not have it easy. Expect the visitors to chalk up a win on Thursday.

