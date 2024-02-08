“Always knew he was bigger than Taylor Swift" - Max Verstappen sends F1 fans crazy after forging more Carbon emission than 14x Grammy winner

Reigning three-time world champion Max Verstappen has come in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after comparisons to pop icon Taylor Swift.

A recent report from Carbon Tracker sent fans in a frenzy after it suggested that Red Bull superstar forges more carbon emission from private jet flights than 14-time Grammy Awards winner, Swift. She gained attention in 2022 when a digital sustainability consultancy study identified her as the world's most carbon-polluting celebrity.

The study highlighted her extensive air travel, with Swift reportedly taking 170 flights and contributing $40 million in private jet emissions that year alone. Nevertheless, similar reports in 2024 now suggest that Verstappen exceeds Swift's carbon footprint.

Ranking 20th on the list of celebrities with the highest environmental impact, the Dutchman's travel habits have raised eyebrows. According to the report, he has taken 119 flights, covering 134,039 miles and emitting approximately 1,693,800 kg of CO2.

As the news came to light, fans took to social media platforms to react to Verstappen's carbon emission statistics. One user sarcastically wrote:

"Always knew he was bigger than Swift"

Another user wrote:

"For someone who has to travel around the world basically every 52 weekend.... that's not incredible?"

Another user commented:

"Max Verstappen having more carbon emission than Taylor Swift wasn't something I thought I would see."

Here are some more fan-reactions to the Red Bull driver's carbon emission statistics:

Travis Scott (1st), Kim Kardashian (2nd), and Elon Musk (3rd) topped the list of total carbon emission among celebrities in 2023.

Max Verstappen fever takes over event with Taylor Swift in the arena

Amidst Max Verstappen's growing popularity, an adaptation of the popular song 'Papa's Got a Brand New Pigbag,' substituting Verstappen's name for the original lyrics, has gained traction among fans.

The phenomenon reached new heights when the song was heard at an American sporting event which also had Taylor Swift in attendance. During a thrilling NFL Divisional Round match between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs last month, where Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, played, the crowd could be heard chanting the modified lyrics in support of Verstappen.

Despite the game's outcome favoring the Chiefs with a 27-24 victory, the attention shifted for a couple of minutes from the field to the unexpected tune echoing through the arena.