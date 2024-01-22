"I just know Daniel Ricciardo has something to do with this": Fans react as Max Verstappen's popular song plays during the Chiefs-Bills NFL game

F1 fans were surprised when Max Verstappen's signature song was played during the Chiefs-Bills NFL game.

The Red Bull driver is treated as a national treasure in his country, the Netherlands with fans even dedicating certain songs to him. Songs such as 'Super Max' by Pit Stop Boys and infamous trap music '33 Max Verstappen' by Carte Blanq and Maxx Power are usually played during the F1 race weekends after the three-time world champion claims victory.

'33 Max Verstappen' by Carte Blanq and Maxx Power was surprisingly heard during the NFL Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (January 21).

F1 fans took to social media to react to the moment, with one fan blaming Daniel Ricciardo for the song being played as he is a supporter of Bills. The fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I just know Daniel Ricciardo has something to do with this."

Max Verstappen speaks about partnering with Fernando Alonso at Le Mans

The Dutch driver stated that Fernando Alonso had made it clear that he would only return to Le Mans if he was partnered with Max Verstappen. As per F1.com, the three-time F1 champion claimed that he would 'definitely' want to do Le Mans in the future, saying:

“Le Mans I definitely would like to do. I’ve been there already when my dad used to race and the atmosphere is amazing. It’s endurance, so many people, driving through the night, sunrise – I think it’s really cool. I’ve been speaking to Fernando about it. He said he would only want to do it with me again. That would be really cool.

"The only thing is that for Le Mans there is not really a minimum weight for the driver. I’m quite a heavy driver, so I need to find light teammates to compensate. Fernando is quite light, so it would be quite good, but then we need to find another one – I need to have a look!”

Alonso has won Le Mans twice previously with Toyota Racing in 2018 and 2019. He has won two of the three races required for the Triple Crown, with Indy500 being the only one missing.

It would be interesting to see Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso racing for the same team as both drivers are currently in the conversation of being the best on the grid in F1 as well.