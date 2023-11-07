Where was No Hard Feelings Filmed? Every movie location explored

In No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence plays Maddie, an Uber driver without a car. The plot follows Maddie losing her job due to repossession and facing the loss of her childhood home. So, in desperation, she takes on an unusual job from an advertisement.

The advertisement is about a 19-year-old boy's parents offering a car to help their son, Percy. The wealthy parents wanted their son, Percy, played by Andrew Barth Feldman, to date before going to college in an attempt to come out of his shell.

Maddie sees this as a chance to recuperate from her financial low but finds the task of seducing Percy far more challenging than anticipated. Furthermore, the raunchy comedy builds its escapist New York setting across numerous filming locations to set the apt mood of the story.

No Hard Feelings: The locations that enhanced the feel of the rom-com

The movie's locations, as listed on IMBd, elevated the overall look and feel of the cinematography. Moreover, the distinct locations for the movie created an apt ambiance that is pivotal for the rom-com genre.

Here's a look at the prime location of the movie:

North Shore Animal League of America, Port Washington, NY

There's a scene in the movie where Maddie tries to invite Percy home when they first meet at an animal shelter. This is a hilarious moment as Percy mistakes her for a kidnapper and retaliates with pepper spray.

The filming of this scene occurred at the North Shore Animal League's Don and Karen Larocca Pet Wellness Center, which stood in for the Rescue Friends Animal Shelter.

Nassau County, NY

The production of No Hard Feelings was filmed in Montauk, New York, for some time. They shot the remaining scenes in Nassau County, New York, which stood in for the city about 100 miles distant.

Both locations feature water, beaches, and greenery. The buildings' simple and sleek designs reflect a contemporary architectural style. Nassau County's features perfectly established the setting for the modern, raunchy romantic comedy.

Montauk Point Lighthouse, Montauk, NY

In the movie, Maddie and Percy share a cozy date, laughing and joking on picnic tables. While they have a swell time, viewers observe a lighthouse stretching into the sky behind them. This scene was filmed at the Montauk Point Lighthouse and is one of the rare on-location shoots.

The iconic lighthouse is emblematic of Long Island. The light blue sky, dotted with faint clouds, creates a romantic atmosphere that brings the two protagonists closer.

Gosman's Dock, Montauk, NY

In the movie, Sara and Maddie meet at a dockside restaurant. Boats dot the water in the background, and the tables are dressed in red and white tablecloths.

Filmed at Gosman's Dock in Montauk, the scene captures the essence of a chic New York dining spot. The setting, with its touch of luxury, contrasts the mature women's world with the 19-year-old protagonist's life.

Is No Hard Feelings based on a true story?

Gene Stupnitsky, the movie's director, got the idea for his film after seeing a Craigslist advertisement. The advertisement went viral in 2013 and was posted by a parent wanting to help their smart but socially awkward son. The parents wanted to transition their son from a high school nerd to a cool college kid by finding him a date.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on May 12, 2023, Stupnitsky said:

"I read it, and I thought, 'This is wild. Who is the woman that answers this ad?... And I thought, 'Oh, that'll be a great role for my friend Jennifer Lawrence.'"

Furthermore, in the same interview, he stated how he envisioned Jennifer Lawrence for the lead, wanting to showcase her comedic talent.

Stupnitsky shared the concept with Lawrence over dinner, and she found it hilarious. He said:

"I remember I told her, 'I really want you to experience a feeling of sitting in a theater with hundreds of people laughing...She's had many, many experiences in film, but she hasn't quite had this one."

In addition to that, Lawrence, eager to do a comedy, seized the chance to star in No Hard Feelings.

All in all, the film's clever use of diverse New York locations not only enhances the visual storytelling but also anchors the narrative in a relatable reality.