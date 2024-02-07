"I would be way more petty": Vanderpump Rules fans side with Ariana Madix for not moving out

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is not ready to move out of the shared living space with her ex, Tam Sandoval, and fans support her decision. Their highly publicized break-up last March followed the "Scandoval" cheating controversy.

Toward the end of season 10, Ariana caught Sandoval's infidelity, learning he had been in a months-long affair with castmate Rachel Leviss (previously Raquel). Their confrontation documented in the reunion segment wasn't a cordial affair, which gave rise to a domino effect, resulting in damage to business and personal bonds.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules captures the aftermath of the cheating scandal, which has put Ariana and Sandoval in an awkward living situation. The stars aren't backing down on moving out of the apartment they bought together while dating.

A section of viewers are backing Ariana for holding her ground, suggesting they'd do the same after getting cheated. A user wrote on X,

"I would be way more petty than Ariana is being."

Ariana and Sandoval's awkward living situation on Vanderpump Rules explained

Even though Sandoval has offered Ariana a deal to leave the apartment, the reality star has no plans to "cower" and let him do whatever he wants. During a conversation with Lala Kent on the show, Ariana noted,

"I'm not here for him trying to assert his dominance, be louder, be more obnoxious, make me uncomfortable, and then I cower and let him do whatever."

She told the cameras Sandoval had offered her a "measly sum of money," adding:

"The fact of the matter is, he broke the home. He f**ked all of this up. He doesn't get to do that and then just keep it."

Ariana's threats about calling the cops on Sandoval

In Vanderpump Rules season 11 episode 2, Sandoval requests Ariana, via his assistant, Ann Madox, to seek permission to throw a celebration party at the apartment for his birthday. He offered to rent accommodation for Ariana at a hotel for the evening, but she declined the request, threatening,

"That's not happening. I think that's very disrespectful and inappropriate. If he wants to have a party, he can have it somewhere else. If there are people here making noise, I will call the cops."

In a confessional, Ariana noted how Sandoval's party in the past would be loud, messy, and go around till six in the morning, but not that they're not together. She isn't ready to "put up with that shit."

Sandoval accused Ariana of not paying the bills

In a segment, when Sandoval meets Schwartz to discuss business and the latter's complaints of feeling abandoned, he speaks at length about facing a financial crisis. Sandoval accused,

"My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for, like, fucking eight months, man. I'm literally, like, moving $1,000 around to this account, I'm moving $500 from this account to cover our mortgage."

In another confessional, Sandoval claimed he had been the one paying for everything, listing out,

"Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It's kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back."

Vanderpump Rules viewers call Ariana's behavior "justified"

A section of fans deem Ariana's "petty" behavior reasonable after watching Sandoval criticize her and boast about loving the "mistress" on national television. They disapprove of Sandoval not feeling guilt or remorse for his mistake.

Vanderpump Rules season 11, episode 3, will be released exclusively on Bravo on Tuesday, February 13.