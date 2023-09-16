All the spicy details we know about Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Vanderpump Rules is back with the new season in the wake of cheating scandal headlines. Vanderpump Rules season 10 revealed the chatting scandal involving Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Sandoval. There were many revelations during the show's reunion that shocked not only the members of the show but also many Hollywood celebrities and fans.

In March 2023, Raquel and Tom's affair came out while Tom was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana. Due to their acts, Tom and Raquel suffered quite a backlash, while Ariana was rewarded with a few shows and support.

Following Raquel's cheating scandal, it was revealed that she had to go to a mental health facility due to the criticism she had faced. Season 11 of the show will feature some returning cast members, but some faces will not be seen this year. Charli Burnett revealed these details in a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone about whether she will appear in the upcoming season.

“That’s uncomfortable for me because I love Ariana. I am Ariana’s friend and I’m very upset with everything that’s going on. So I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful.”

According to US Weekly, the contestants for Vanderpump Rules season 11 will be Ariana, Tom, Katie, Schwartz, Lala, Scheana Shay, James, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies.

Will Raquel Leviss be on Vanderpump Rules season 11?

The show's executive producer, Alex Baskin, discussed Vanderpump Rules season 11 and where the show stands today. During an interview with Variety in May 2023, Baskin revealed some details.

“This is not a show that you can plug an outsider into. So we definitely have those conversations. And in real life, they are still all friends.”

The show's executive producer also discussed if the cast members received a salary bonus due to season 10's success.

“There’s a pay scale that we’ve tended to use for tenure. I think that the group knows that it isn’t like the ratings necessarily translate into — there aren’t riches on the other side, and there’s a sort of reality of the business.”

Besides this, Leviss appeared on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel back in August to discuss the cheating scandal, what happened after the reunion of season 10, and whether or not she would be appearing in season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

During this time, Rachel Leviss revealed that she would not appear on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

"Oh, hell no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

She also discussed the affair during this podcast interview and how she would never create a situation where she felt the same way she did back then.

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting. I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”

Moreover, she confessed that she and Ariana Madix were not best friends and this narrative was created just for drama. She mentioned that she had never met Ariana outside of filming.

The show has yet to announce a release date for season 11, but fans can watch all episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.