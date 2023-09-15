"Immature and petty": Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval's response to Rachel Leviss blocking him on Instagram

The cheating scandal between Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval made big headlines during Vanderpump Rules season 10. This affair received so much attention that not only the cast members of the show but many Hollywood celebrities discussed about it. During this time, Tom and Rachel faced a backlash from fans and co-stars, while Ariana, Tom's ex, received full support.

Tom and Rachel's cheating scandal broke out in March, while Tom was in a nine-year relationship with Ariana. The two have seperated since then, and news on Rachel and Tom's relationship remained unclear following his breakup. Now, season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is just around the corner, and filming is already underway. The show will feature Ariana and Tom this season, but not Rachel Leviss.

Recently, Tom was also announced to appear in the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2, which will premiere on September 25, 2023. In an interview with People magazine, during the press event of the show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 2, Tom discussed Rachel Leviss blocking him from social media. He said:

“Obviously, I think it's a little immature and petty. To post that you're blocking seems a bit thirsty.”

In response to a text message she received on her Instagram account, Rachel Leviss blocked Tom on her birthday.

Rachel Leviss blocked Tom Sandoval on Instsgaram on her birthday

Several days prior to her birthday, Rachel Leviss shared a video with the caption:

“I’ve been dreaming of a place like this.”

Tom commented under the video wishing her a happy birthday, saying:

"Happy Birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend."

Leviss celebrated her 29th birthday on September 12, 2023. Her current status with Tom was disclosed to fans in Leviss's Instagram story that day when she revealed that she had blocked him.

In addition to Rachel Leviss not being in contact with Tom, she also had a different bio description on her Instagram page. Accordingly, she added in her bio:

"Becoming a better person… one day at a time."

Additionally, she deleted some photos with Ariana Madix from her social media account.

Prior to this, Rachel Leviss shared the following regarding the cheating scandal and her quest for self-acceptance according to People. In her words:

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

She added:

“I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships."

Rachel was so impacted by the backlash of the cheating scandal in April that it was reported she was going through "mental health and trauma therapy." In August 2023, Bethenny Frankel interviewed her about the affair for the first time after the season 10 reunion.

It was during this time that she revealed many surprising revelations and also opened up about the affair and why she was involved with Tom Sandoval even though he had a girlfriend during that time. Rachel Leviss shared:

"I would not be involved in this affair secrecy type of situation if I thought there was longevity in this relationship between Tom and Ariana. The people closest to them could see that their relationship hasn't been what they portray on camera."

Fans can now watch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Peacock.