“Trying to make Ariana look bad”: Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder slams Bethenny Frankel 

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder recently spoke about Bethenny Frankel's interview with Raquel Leviss regarding the cheating scandal during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. In her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, Stassi Schroeder discussed her reaction to the interview and Leviss's revelations during this time. According to her:

“It was almost like Bethenny was trying to make Ariana look bad. It’s, like, that’s not the route we should be taking right now. Ariana hasn’t done anything wrong. She’s not living with Sandoval because she’s forgiven him."

In addition, Stassi Schroeder added:

She’s living with Sandoval because she’s like, ‘This is my house too and I refuse to leave my own home,’ and Sandoval is being a gaslighting prick motherf–ker who is refusing to leave.”

Stassi Schroeder also questioned the Real Housewives of New York alum about her knowledge of the cheating scandal in season 10 and criticized her for it. Frankel previously shared that she does not know details about Leviss' cheating scandal, and the interview's purpose was to use Leviss's case to describe reality television “exploitation.”

Stassi Schroeder discusses Bethenny Frankel's interview with Raquel Leviss

During her podcast interview, Stassi Schroeder stated that Frankel should watch all seasons of the show before conducting an interview of this type. In addition, Stassi Schroeder complained about how "lazy" the interview was.

“What I don’t understand is how she didn’t — when she found out she was gonna interview [Raquel] — go and binge-watch Seasons 1 through f**king 10, so that she knew everything. It was lazy."

Moreover, Stassi Schroeder said:

"It was a lazy f–king interview. Just hearing her talk the way Bethenny talked about Ariana and Sandoval living together, that was a lazy interview. She did not do her research. She does not understand anything.”

Together, Tom and Ariana own a house in Valley Village, Calif., which they purchased for $2 million in 2019. Additionally, according to Madix's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May, both individuals maintain their distance despite living in the same house.

Raquel's affair with cast member Tom Sandoval made headlines in March 2023. He was already in a relationship with Ariana Madix at this time. Recently, Leviss sat down with Frankel to discuss her cheating scandal and the hatred she faced as a result.

Raquel Leviss addressed the matter for the first time since the season 10 reunion. During her appearance, she explained that she and Ariana were never "best friends," and this angle was created to give more drama to the cheating scandal.

In addition, she shared that she will not be appearing on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules and has no contact with those appearing.

As well, she shared how she received so much hate after the cheating scandal became public, while Tom received producer credit. Based on what she shared:

“He’s not technically a producer, he’s been on the series from day 1, season 1. I don’t know if I’m even able to disclose this information, but he did tell me during negotiations for season 11 that he was offered a producer credit for season 11. So, I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all.”

She then added:

“To me, that’s kind of gross because it seems — it makes me skeptical. Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?”

In addition, fans can watch all of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episodes on Peacock and Bravo.