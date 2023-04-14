Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval and 4 other wildly controversial cheating scandals of Reality TV stars

The cheating scandal of reality TV stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' is all over the internet. Fans of Vanderpump Rules were understandably disappointed with the news as Ariana Madix and Sandoval were the last remaining couple on the show.

The affair came to light after Madix discovered some explicit messages on Sandoval's phone. Things were looking bad for the reality TV stars, but the way they handled the matter made it even worse. Both Sandoval and Leviss released apologies, but the former came across as self-centered, while Leviss seemed to portray herself as a victim, which didn't go down well with fans.

Like 'Scandoval,' there have been quite a few cheating scandals of reality TV stars in the past that were just as controversial if not more.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 (Image via Bravo TV)

5 controversial scandals of reality TV stars that left fans stunned

1) Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

After a relationship of nine years, it was a shock for Ariana Madix when she found out that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her. She immediately called off the relationship after discovering inappropriate text messages between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

When Sandoval took to social media to apologize to Madix, fans felt that the apology seemed insincere.

It was reported that Sandoval and Leviss allegedly spent a lot of time together whenever Madix was out of town. They were also spotted wearing lightning bolt necklaces matching Sandoval's bands' logo.

2) Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett

Reality TV star Kendra thought she had met the perfect match in former NFL player Hank Baskett and tied the knot in 2009. In 2014, Kendra learned he had cheated on her with model Ava Sabrina London.

Kendra and Hank split up in 2018 (Image via Getty)

The reported affair came to light just five weeks after she gave birth. As she was shooting for her show Kendra on Top, viewers could see all the drama that transpired. The reality TV star threw Hank out of their shared home and flushed her wedding ring on camera. They divorced in 2018 but are still in touch as they are co-parenting their kids.

3) Ramona and Mario Singer

It was a shock to fans when reality TV stars Ramona Singer and Mario Singer from The Real Housewives of New York were in the news due to a cheating scandal. After being married for 20 years, the couple faced their biggest challenge when Mario was caught cheating. Ramona allegedly found Mario and his mistress, Kyle "Kasey" Dexter, at their shared Southampton home.

The scandal surfaced between seasons of the reality TV show, and viewers had front-row seats to the events post the reveal. The couple did try to make it work for a while but eventually split up in 2016.

4) Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians were shocked when photos and videos of Tristan Thompson kissing another girl surfaced while Khloe Kardashian was preparing to give birth to their daughter.

Khloe and Thompson decided to stay together even after the cheating allegations, but trouble wasn't far away. Thompson was seen chatting and flirting with another girl at a nightclub. The couple finally called it quits in 2019. They did get together for a while in 2020 but parted ways soon after.

Khloe and Tristan have two kids together (Image via Getty)

In 2021, there was another scandal involving Thompson when Maralee Nichols stated that he was the father of her newborn baby. In January 2022, Thompson confirmed the statement.

Khole and Thompson have two children. The second baby was conceived via surrogate. Although they are not romantically attached, they are still going strong when it comes to co-parenting.

5) Camille Meyer and Kelsey Grammer

Fans know reality TV star Camille Meyer from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her very public falling out with her husband, Kelsey Grammar.

Camille and Kelsey were married for 13 years (Image via Getty)

The couple seemed to be having trouble even before the cheating scandal emerged. Things took a sharp dive when Kelsey was reported to be having an affair with a flight attendant from the UK named Kayte Walsh. Soon after, the couple went through a messy divorce.

Kelsey married Kayte just weeks after their divorce, and Camille married David C. Meyer in 2018.

Since reality shows put all sides of reality TV stars on camera - the good, the bad, and the ugly - fans never quite know what to expect. These five controversial scandals of reality TV stars remind us that sometimes even the best relationships can die a painful death.

Poll : 0 votes