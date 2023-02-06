Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast net worth: Who is the richest?

The much-awaited Bravo series Vanderpump Rules is returning to screens with a new installment. Season 10 of the hit franchise will premiere at 9 pm ET on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The series will bring back old friends who will spend quality time with each other while navigating friendships, relationships, marital troubles, rumors, and scandals, creating a lot of drama.

Season 10 of the series will see familiar faces gracing the reality television scene, including Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

Lisa Vanderpump is the richest cast member of Vanderpump Rules, with an estimated net worth of $90 million. As such, this article will explore the net worth of each celebrity on the show.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and other Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast members' net worths explored

1) Lisa Vanderpump

The businesswoman and lead cast member of Vanderpump Rules has an estimated net worth of $90 million. She was previously a part of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) from 2010-2019 and made $500,000 per season. She is the owner of several restaurants, including SUR, TomTom, Pump, and Villa Blanca, among others, with her husband, Ken Todd.

2) Raquel Leviss

Raquel Leviss joined Vanderpump Rules in season 5 and has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Apart from her stint on the reality show, she has established a successful modeling career and was crowned Miss Sonoma County. She also participated in the Miss California pageant.

3) Tom Sandoval

As an entrepreneur and model, Tom Sandoval has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He began his career as a bartender at SUR and is now the owner of the TomTom bar with co-star Tom Schwartz. He has also appeared in several films, including Playing With Fire (2008), Puppet Master: Axis of Evil (2010), and 23 Minutes to Sunrise (2012).

4) Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star was previously a bartender at SUR and has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He co-owns the retro lounge Schwartz and Sandy's with fellow castmate Tom Sandoval. Additionally, Schwartz has appeared in TV series such as True Blood (2011) and Two and a Half Men (2013), as well as the documentary 2 Miles in 20 Minutes (2013).

5) James Kennedy

James Kennedy has an estimated net worth of $4 million and makes around $10-$15K per episode of Vanderpump Rules. The star also makes money from his career as a DJ and music producer. He joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2015 during season 3 and began his career as a SUR busser before becoming a DJ. The new installment will document his newfound relationship with Ally Weber.

6) Lala Kent

The Vanderpump Rules star has a net worth of $2 million. Lala has appeared in several movies, including Reflections in the Mud (2009), The Mentor (2014), One Shot (2014), Pitching Love and Catching Faith (2015), 10 Minutes Gone (2019), and Hard Kill (2020). She is also the owner of her own cosmetics line, Give Them Lala Beauty, and skincare, Give Them Lala Skin, among other businesses.

7) Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. She gained fame from starring on the Bravo show and previously dated Tom Schwartz, with whom she broke up in March 2022. They reportedly listed their $1.9 million home for sale after the separation and accepted $2.6 million in July 2022.

8) Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Apart from being a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, she has also starred in several movies, including Working It Out, Dirty Dealing 3D, and Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, among others. Moreover, she has appeared in a few TV series like Tilt-A-World, NFL Writers Room, Single Siblings, Dads, etc.

9) Scheana Shay

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She has a wide acting experience in movies and TV series, such as 90210, Jonas, and S*x Tips. Shay also makes money from running her own YouTube channel and had previously pursued music as well.

Other cast members who will be seen in the latest season of Vanderpump Rules include Charli Burnett and Kristina Kelly, who has made a few appearances in the past few seasons. In addition, James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, will make her debut and join the cast, showcasing her journey as she navigates her newfound relationship.

Don't forget to tune in to the season 10 premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

