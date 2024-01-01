Where to watch Vanderpump Rules season 11? Streaming platforms explored

Vanderpump Rules will soon make a juicier-than-ever return, with season 11 exclusively on Bravo. The reality TV show garnered significant traction last season due to the “Scandoval” controversy.

Two of the show’s principal cast members, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, broke up in March when Ariana learned that her husband was in a months-long affair with fellow castmate Rachel.

While the ex-couple will return in the new season, Rachel won’t feature. Besides Sandoval and Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, DJ James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz will also make a comeback.

Apart from continuing the last season’s plotline, many bombshell revelations dropped in the new promo.

Where to watch Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Vanderpump Rules is a Bravo original series, and just like the previous season, the latest one will air live on the cable channel in the US.

Viewers will also be able to watch the new episodes of season 11 on Peacock the following day of its release. For those who do not have an active traditional cable or satellite television, the reality TV show will be available on multiple live TV services.

Some of them include Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Viewers in the UK can stream the new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.

What happened on Vanderpump Rules season 10?

Last season, ratings of the show skyrocketed owing to the infamous "Scandoval" controversy.

For those unaware, the fan-made term refers to the fallout of Tom Sandoval with Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, after the ousting of his affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. The infidelity was caught at the end of season 10, and the duo hashed out things in a full-blown fight.

In the reunion special episode, Ariana confronted her ex about Rachel, who was also a close friend to her. Following the cheating scandal, Ariana has moved on in her life.

She has since released a new cocktail book and participated in Dancing With the Stars season 32, where she ended third. Meanwhile, Rachel has decided not to return to Vanderpump Rules.

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules season 11?

Ariana and Sandoval are nowhere close to making peace after the cheating scandal.

They’re not on speaking terms and are also entangled in an awkward post-split living situation. In the season’s promo, the costars were seen navigating through a group dynamic shift as new feuds continued to emerge.

Ariana has a new boyfriend, Daniel Wai, a New York City-based personal trainer, and she seems ready to live together with him. Meanwhile, Ariana and Sandoval aren’t the only exes to face emotional turmoil.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney appear to be stuck in a love triangle as they’re captured kissing the same woman in the promo. What’s more shocking is Tom’s secret fling revelation. Schwartz, who was married to Katie Maloney, admits to Lana Kent.

“I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that.”

A visibly shocked Lana could only utter “What?” to the confession. In a scene that seems to have occurred after the ousting of Schwartz's dark secret, Katie has a one-on-one conversation with her ex-husband:

“My feelings never mattered to you.”

In response, the ex-husband attempted to downplay his mistake:

“It was one kiss.”

Elsewhere in the Vanderpump Rules promo, viewers can see tension bubbling between Scheana and Sandoval. Katie and Lana have a snarky conversation, and James Kennedy reprimands Sandoval. Ariana also threatens Sandoval of taking legal action against him.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 premires on January, 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.