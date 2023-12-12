Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer teases shocking details

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo's popular reality show is set to return with a brand new season. The Lisa Vanderpump spin-off gained massive traction earlier this year when Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her best friend, Rachel Leviss. While the affair went on for months, fans and Ariana found out about it in March 2023, which is when it started being called #Scandoval.

Fans across the world have been waiting for season 11 as it will showcase the aftermath of the breakup and the changing group dynamics that come with it. At the time, Tom Sandoval not only became one of the most hated people on the internet, the entire cast of the Bravo show turned against him, including his best friend Tom Schwartz.

While Schwartz was on Fox's Stars on Mars, he briefly spoke about his friendship with Sandoval and noted that the two hadn't been speaking. Bravo recently dropped a trailer for the upcoming season, which revealed shocking details.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air on January 30, 2023.

Love triangles, shattered friendships, and more teased in Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer

Vanderpump Rules is set to return to screens next year in January. The upcoming season will showcase the fallout that took place in light of #Scandoval, but that's not all.

Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies are set to return to screens for another season.

In a recent trailer, conflict, drama, fights, love triangles, and more were teased. The clip started on a positive note with Ariana Madix saying that if she can overcome her "worst case scenario," she can overcome anything in life. Lisa Vanderpump supports her by telling her that the doors are open for her, which fans have seen in the past year.

Tom and Ariana living in the same house

Ariana and Tom are still living in the same house and about the same, Ariana noted that she will continue existing in her house like she normally does. The former couple continued to live in the same house even months after the breakup.

In August 2023, the reality star defended her decision, saying she would not "f*ck herself over" because of Sandoval.

"I have never been someone who came from money. I know how quickly that goes away. I am taking care of myself," Ariana said at the time.

She noted that she had a team of people advising her about the same and noted that she wanted to avoid "squandering" her financial future and stability.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Moloney are in a love triangle

The former couple, who were together for 12 years and married for five, called it quits ahead of season 10. The aftermath of the "bubbas" divorce was showcased in the previous season as they were at odds about Schwartz making out with Rachel.

However, in the upcoming season, both of them are involved with the same woman, who claims that she's never been in such a situation before.

"May the best man win", Katie says in the trailer.

Schwartz reveals he made out with Scheana Shay

One of the most dramatic reveals of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer was Tom Schwartz revealing that he and Scheana Shay made out while in Las Vegas.

Katie Maloney, who's never been on great terms with Scheana, is upset about the fact and tells Tom that he never takes her feelings into account. Tom defends himself by stating that it was just one kiss, while Scheana faces the brunt of it from Katie and also her husband, Brock.

Tom and Tom at odds

The best friends and owners of several establishments, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are not on best terms. Schwartz mentions in the Vanderpump Rules season 11 trailer that he's not sure what the future holds for the two of them.

Lala vs Ariana?

Towards the end of the trailer, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent makes a statement that shocks everyone. She and Scheana are seen standing in a studio when Lala expresses her opinion on Ariana Madix's newfound success.

"I've never experienced someone that gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God."

The revelation comes as a surprise to Vanderpump Rules' fans as they saw Lala be one of the most vocal cast members during the reunion and slam Tom Sandoval for cheating on her friend.

The Bravo show will return to screens on January 30, 2024.