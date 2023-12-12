"Did she lie?" Vanderpump Rules fans torn by Lala Kent's "God" comment in season 11 trailer

Vanderpump Rules, Bravo's long-running show that saw massive traction earlier this year, is set to return for another season. The show's popularity grew immensely when, in March 2023, Tom Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her best friend, Rachel Leviss (formerly known as Raquel) made headlines.

Since then, Sandoval has become known as one of the most hated people on the network, James Kennedy calling him "a worm with a mustache" during the reunion special. Amongst what stood out once news of the cheating broke, the female cast rallying around Ariana Madix was one of the most wholesome things to watch.

While fans have seen female friendships flourish and blossom in light of Scandoval, things are seemingly changing in the upcoming season. The recent trailer ended with Lala Kent chiming in on Ariana's break up. She said she had never seen anyone turn into "God" after being cheated on.

Fans took to social media to chime in on Kent's comments and while some slammed her and called her bitter, others wondered whether she was right in saying what she did. One person, @jenngradybklyn, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I don't particularly care for Lala but did she lie? And to be honest it was them that made Ariana "God" by pacifying her, when she was the Raquel in that relationship when Tom was cheating on her ex. And they know it. Karma spins the block."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 will air on January 30, 2024.

Vanderpump Rules fans divided by Lala Kent's comments about Ariana Madix

Since the news of #Scandoval broke, the internet has been divided. While a huge section of fans rushed to support Ariana Madix, others believed she lost Sandoval in the same way that she got him.

Several fans believed it was Ariana's karma, as when she and Tom first got together almost 10 years ago, he was in a relationship with Kristen Doute, who was also a Vanderpump Rules cast member.

Season 11 will showcase the aftermath of Ariana and Tom's break up as they continue to live in the same house and film the show together. However, things won't be easy as the two seem to clash during the trailer itself. The clip shows the two of them arguing and Ariana tells Tom that her lawyer will be dealing with him about the house as well as her children.

However, that was not the most shocking aspect of the clip, as towards the end, Lala Kent was seen ranting about Ariana. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Scheana Shay about Madix's newfound success, saying:

"I have never experienced someone that gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God."

Vanderpump Rules fans took to social media to react to Lala Kent's comments. Those supporting her said:

Those against the reality star said:

