"Beyond helpless": Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent reacts to Rachel Leviss blocking Tom Sandoval on Instagram

The affair Rachel Leviss had with Tom Sandoval during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules caused her quite a bit of criticism from fans and the show’s cast members. Since Tom Sandoval was in a nine-year relationship with his costar, Ariana Madix, at that time, this affair made a big splash.

In March 2023, Rachel Leviss’s affair was revealed, and after all these months, she has recently made another headline. On her birthday, Leviss shared a screenshot of Tom’s blocked Instagram account on her story, showing how she blocked him after he wished her a happy birthday.

Following this, Leviss’ former cast member Lala Kent shared her thoughts on Leviss’ blocking Tom’s Instagram. During a recent Amazon Live, Lala said:

“Well, I see that the mental health facility really helped her. She’s come so far. She’s just so removed from this world. I really tried dude. Rachel, I really tried. And you are just, beyond helpless. I can’t believe she did the x through his face and blocked. Like, honey, we’ve moved on. That happened 500 years ago.”

“And if you had something to say, you should have strapped on your ovaries and you should have come on the show after you blew everyone’s world up. And you should have addressed it. But instead, apparently, all you learned from your time away is you get on social media,” she added.

Rachel Leviss says she won’t appear on season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which will feature Ariana, Tom, Katie, Schwartz, Lala, Scheana Shay, James, Lisa Vanderpump, Ally Lewber, and Brock Davies as cast members.

How Tom Sandoval reacted to Rachel Leviss blocking him on Instagram

The relationship between Rachel Leviss and Tom was shaky after the cheating scandal, but on Leviss’s birthday, it was clear where the two individuals stood. While Tom was promoting Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 in Los Angeles, he shared his thoughts on the matter with Variety.

“When somebody said she blocked you, I was like ‘Oh, okay, whatever.’ Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something, but to post that on her story is pretty childish. I just wished her a happy birthday. I didn’t think she had a lot of people reach out to her, so I wanted to. I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that,” he said.

Rachel Leviss’s departure from the show was announced on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast in August. During the podcast, Leviss discussed the show’s cast members, the affair, her relationship with Tom and Ariana, and many other topics. In regards to season 11, she confirmed that she would not participate. She said:

“Oh, hell no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer.”

Rachel Leviss also expressed her thoughts regarding her affair with Tom Sandoval:

“I wasn’t happy. I was really hurting. I don't ever want to be in a place like that again, and I will make sure that I don’t put myself in a situation like that again.”

There has not been a confirmed release date for Vanderpump Rules season 11. However, some reports suggest it may premiere in January 2024. Till then, fans can see all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Bravo.