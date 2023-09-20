Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Star Tyler Cameron admits he is 'amazed' by Jojo Siwa

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is an American military training reality series that premiered on Fox on January 4, 2023, with season 2 set to premiere on September 25, 2023. This reality show is based on the SAS Who Dares Win television series and features 16 contestants.

They are Dez Bryant, Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa, and Nick Viall.

One of the participants is actor Tyler Cameron, known for his role in The Bachelorette Season 15. During filming, he was impressed by the toughness of JoJo Siwa, a 20-year-old YouTuber and actress from Dance Moms. He stated,

“Don’t let JoJo Siwa‘s colorful clothes and sparkly bows fool you: She’s the biggest surprise”

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2: Tyler Cameron, Jojo Siwa, and many Participants

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is an eight-day contest featuring tasks taken from real US military training sessions, with the only way out being to quit or emerge as the winner. In Season 2, the Winter session took place in New Zealand, with freezing temperatures and challenging tasks that proved torturous for the contestants. Tyler Cameron said,

“It feels like forever when you’re in there.”

Tyler Cameron also expressed excitement about participating alongside fellow Bachelor series member Nick Viall, saying,

“When I saw Nick Viall’s name on there, I was like, ‘I’m going to take this guy out.’ There’s only room for one sheriff in this town,”

Cameron's ex-girlfriend, Hannah Brown, was one of the two contestants to survive all ten days and was the last non-athlete standing in season 1. Cameron claimed she had the resilience in her to come out on top. He added,

“I always knew she had that resilience and that dog in her. I’ve worked out with her before, and she doesn’t quit.”

JoJo Siwa exceeded Tyler's expectations, as he didn't know her before the show. Learning about her resilience toward the tough tasks, he admitted,

“I see the buns, the crazy colorful outfits, all these things. I’m like, ‘Well, we got ourselves a little character here, I was like, ‘I don’t know how she’s going to do in the military.’ And she was my biggest surprise. The composure, the maturity, the leadership. She was keeping 40, 50-year-olds, myself, everybody in check.”

Who is Jojo Siwa?

Jojo Siwa is an American young singer and YouTuber who appeared on Dance Moms and was named one of the top 100 influential people by Time in 2020. She released two musical singles, Boomerang and I Can Make You Dance, which address online bullying. Tyler appreciated Jojo for her fashionable nature and commented,

“She was the police when it came down to our attire, making sure we all matched and were all in the dress code. She was so important to our success. And that girl, I just am so amazed by her. She’s become a little sister ever since. And I just love that girl.”

Where to Watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2?

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2 is about 16 celebrities undergoing grueling Special Forces training led by elite ex-Special Forces operatives in a unique TV series. They must quit voluntarily, fail, or be removed by the directing staff, all while enduring extreme conditions to test their physical, mental, and emotional strength, revealing their true character.

To watch Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 2, viewers can tune in on September 25, 2023, at 9 PM ET on Pittsburgh's FOX 53 and the next day on the Hulu app.