"This is so offensive": Bethenny Frankel TJ Maxx makeup drama explained amid Carole Radziwill feud

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel has recently come under fire for giving away her ‘leftover’ makeup to a TJ Maxx employee, asking her to distribute the items amongst others who might need them. Bethenny posted the video on September 5, where she was filming while shopping at a local outlet of the retailer.

While checking out other products, she addressed her viewers and said that the women who work there are always lovely to her and appreciate her purchases. So, she brought some makeup items that were unsealed as she tried them once before putting them back in a giveaway pile. The entrepreneur insisted that the products were “brand new.” Bethenny then put the items in separate bags for the giveaway.

Following this, she approached the checkout counter and recorded her interaction with one of the employees before asking her name. Although Bethenny Frankel addressed her as her friend, she did not know the staff’s name. Bethenny then handed out the bag to the employee and told her that the products had been opened once but not used, adding that they were good, expensive, and fancy.

The video was reposted by many on both TikTok and X, where people slammed Bethenny for giving away her leftover makeup to others. One user commented on @LoveAndyC’s repost on the same, calling Bethenny Frankel's action offensive.

Bethenny Frankel's former RHONC co-star and friend Carole Radziwill calls her out after she uploads the TJ Maxx TikTok reel

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny's former castmate from Real Housewives of New York City, quote-tweeted @LoveAndyC's video reaction to the entrepreneur's TJ Maxx TikTok reel. Radziwill described Bethenny's behavior as a "white savior complex."

The two used to share a close friendship in the past during Bethenny's Bravo series. However, their friendship noticeably fell apart during the show's 10th season.

As for Bethenny, since her September 5 TikTok video, the 52-year-old CEO and founder of Skinnygirl has received severe backlash from people across social media platforms. Bethenny Frankel finally addressed the controversy after Carole made a comment about her having a white savior complex.

Bethenny took to both Instagram and TikTok on September 18 to share an explanation video as to why she donated the makeup items. At the beginning of the video, she expressed that she was probably going to get canceled for what she had done.

She then went on to elaborate that some generous makeup brands send her huge assortments of a variety of makeup products in different shades for her to try. Bethenny explained that they sent different shades to ensure that she receives the right shade. However, since she only needs one shade of each item that matches her skin, she opens the rest to test them once and then packs those extra products for giveaways.

Bethenny Frankel even demonstrated what she does using three different shades of concealers and depicted that she only takes out the item from the box, and sometimes, the boxes get a little ripped from the sides in the process. However, Bethenny implied that she does not use the applicator directly on her skin but only brings it closer to her face to check if it is the right shade for her. Then, she puts it back in the box.

Since she receives these makeup products in abundance and does not even need all of them, Bethenny claimed she does not like to waste them. So, she either gives them away to her staff members or puts them in a bag and carries them with her everywhere for impromptu donations in scenarios that demand "acts of kindness."

Bethenny reasoned that she donates these items to people who might not be able to afford such high-end products on their own. Moreover, she addressed the TJ Maxx video and said that the women employees at the store always compliment the products she buys and express how they wish they could afford the items. So, she decided to prepare a bag of unused but unsealed makeup products for the employees.

The reality TV star even added that TJ Maxx has a store policy where the staff cannot accept gratuity or gifts from their customers. In the September 5 video as well, the women employee could be heard telling Bethenny the same, but the entrepreneur assured her that she would reach out to the store personally so they make an exception for her.

In her explanation video, Bethenny Frankel said that Restoration Hardware does not have one such policy. So, she took the bag that TJ Maxx refused to accept to Restoration Hardware. Bethenny said that words spread all across the internet, adding:

"It's been all over the Internet that I'm really cheap - which, maybe I actually am cause I won't waste anything - and that [I have a] White Savior Complex."

Bethenny Frankel then called people out for using big and "woke" terminologies and twisted narratives to gaslight and act like they were smart. However, she got even more criticized for her explanation video.

Many users said that it was "entitled" of her to assume that all the employees at TJ Maxx cannot afford such expensive makeup products on their own. As such, they slammed Bethenny Frankel for feeling the need to be the one to do people in need a favor by offering them free makeup. Several people also criticized her for filming the employee at TJ Maxx without asking for her permission first.