Who among the celebrities has donated to SAG-AFTRA fund? Details explored after A-listers make massive donations

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continues, many people worldwide are talking about its significance and the WGA strike. Recently a number of A-List celebrities contributed heavy sums from their pockets to the foundation. Meryl Streep and Dwayne Johnson are among the numerous actors who decided to help raise money for their fellow actors who aren't as financially acclaimed as them.

W Magazine says the foundation has collected over $15 million in three weeks with their help.

SAG-AFTRA is the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. They began their strike on July 13, closely following the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May 2.

Who are the main celebrity donors of the SAG-AFTRA foundation?

On July 14, 2023, SAG-AFTRA decided to go on strike against the AMPTP or Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers because of disagreements regarding labor. The organization is headed by President Courtney B. Vance, an actor best known for his roles in Hamburger Hill and Final Destination 5.

The SAG-AFTRA non-profit helps actors who face "unexpected financial crises." The Hollywood Reporter noted that the organization is "currently fielding over 30 times more applications for emergency aid, or around 400 applications in the last week."

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila pic.twitter.com/KsZxNlXzUu Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson just donated a historic 7-figure amount to the SAG-AFTRA foundation relief fund which will help thousands of actors pay their bills and keep their families fed. It is the largest donation they’ve received from one individual. What a decent man.

To help with the crisis, the first celebrity to step up was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with a seven-figure donation. Following him "two longtime champions" of the foundation and leaders of the Actor's Council, Meryl Streep and George Clooney, also came forward with multiple layers of help.

"Meryl Streep and George Clooney, stepped up with $1 million donations, emails, and many calls to action rallying others to give generously," President Vance said, as per W Magazine.

The calls reportedly made a huge impact, bringing in actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Nicole Kidman, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts, who donated around $1 million each.

LiberalNavySeal @LeftyNavySeal WAPO: SAG-AFTRA reports that Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Leonardo DeCaprio, Nicole Kidman, and Ryan Reynolds have each donated $1 million or more to the strike fund. Good on ya, mates!

Famous couples also joined in with sizeable donations. These couples include Luciana and Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Even Oprah Winfrey is said to have donated a sizeable amount.

According to Washington Post, Meryl Streep talked about her struggles and tried to encourage her fellow actors who are struggling to make ends meet at the moment. She recalled:

"I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line."

Streep then continued by saying:

"In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession.”

The collective donations amounted to $15 million dollars collected in only three weeks and will be used to support the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

SAG-AFTRA's response to the donations

Courtney Vance and SAG-AFTRA shared the list of celebrities on their social media. The organization thanked the famous contributors, adding:

"We are prepared to bring emergency aid and hope to thousands in our community facing economic hardship during the work stoppage."

According to The New York Times, President Fran Drescher told the New York City Council that out of 160,000 members of the non-profit organization, 86 percent of them struggle to earn around $26,500 a year, and can barely pay for health insurance.

Jessica Chastain @jes_chastain pic.twitter.com/EhnjBuNvo7 I’m one of the lucky ones. I’m aware that my career provides me with a good living, gives me health insurance, helps me take care of my family. There are many members of SAG/AFTRA who are fighting to make a living wage. 87% of my union doesn’t make the 26k a year in order to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The main reasons for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are for better pay and better contracts. They are also demanding job protection from Artificial Intelligence.