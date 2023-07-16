Ron Perlman has gone off all 'Hellboy' on Instagram recently. In a post, the Sons of Anarchy star took a dig at the anonymous executive who talked about continuing the WGA strike until people from the union lose their jobs and homes.

Parlman spoke about addressing the executive, saying that he knows who the anonymous person is and where he lives. He also screamed that the executive was hypocritical to talk about people losing their jobs while he (the executive) makes about $27 million a year. As per recent reports, the American actor himself has an accumulated wealth of $8 million.

After the anonymous exec's interview was released, the Sons of Anarchy actor appeared extremely ticked on a now-deleted Instagram video (reposted by YouTuber intersanctum), ranting about knowing the identity of the studio executive.

He said that there could be many ways for a person to lose their house. The reason could be financial or karma, and it could also be by identifying the executive responsible for the discourse. He went on to say:

“And we know who said that and where he f***ing lives.”

The overall accumulated wealth of Ron Perlman comes largely from his acting gigs

Ron Perlman and Nicolas Cage at the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards (Image via Frazer Harrison/ Getty Images)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ron Perlman has a net worth of about $ 8 million. The 73-year-old actor has American citizenship and gained popularity by starring in Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy franchise, playing the titular role.

Perlman has since made many appearances in movies and TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy, Blade II, and most recently Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, wherein he played Optimus Primal. All these roles have garnered Perlman significant wealth, greater than most actors of his time.

Perlman at the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival (Image via Getty Images)

Ron Perlman's work doesn't stop with live-action movies. He has great talent in voice acting as well, showing off his deep baritone voice in Adventure Time, Tangled, and the video game Fallout.

What made Ron Perlman go off on Instagram?

Ron Perlman speaking at FAN EXPO 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Images via Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG- AFTRA) – joined the WGA strike on Thursday July 13, after failing to make a deal with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) on contract negotiations.

Following this, a Deadline article emerged on Tuesday that taled about a studio executive claiming to be part of the AMPTP, who said that their endgame is to allow things to drag on which would lead to the union members losing their apartments and losing their houses.

The recent events enraged Ron Perlman as he went off on a now-deleted Instagram post (reposted by YouTuber intersanctum). He exclaimed:

“Listen to me mother******! There's a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial, some of it is karma, and some of it is just figuring out who the f*** said that.”

Ron continued by saying that he knows who the executive is and where he lives. He finally concluded his fairly vengeful rant by warning the executive that:

“You wish that on people, you wish that families starve while you're making 27 f***ing million dollars a year for creating nothing. Be careful, mother******. Be really careful because that's the kind of s**t that stirs s**t up. Peace out.”

An actual representative of AMPTP cleared the rumors by explaining that "the anonymous people are not speaking on behalf of AMPTP". Ron Perlman has since apologized about the rant in a second Instagram video, titled Strike Part II.

The WGA strike started on May 2, 2023, as a movement to help writers seeling more compensation and residuals. Since then, many celebrities have joined the fight, including Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, and Pete Davidson.